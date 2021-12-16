Human rights groups report wave of abuses against Tigrayans in Ethiopia

Amnesty and HRW report an upsurge in abuses by Amhara security forces and militias in western Tigray.

Armed forces in Ethiopia’s Amhara region have stepped up killings, mass detentions and deportations of Tigrayans in neighboring West Tigray, according to Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Western Tigray has seen some of the worst violence in the year-long conflict between the federal government and its allies in the Amhara region and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which ruled Ethiopia.

Amhara and Tigray claim the fertile fields of western Tigray, which are now controlled by Amhara forces and the Ethiopian army.

The United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs said 1.2 million people had been driven out of western Tigray since the conflict began, including more than 10,000 in the last week of November.

Amnesty and HRW said they interviewed 31 people in western Tigray by telephone in November and December, who described an upsurge in abuses by security forces and Amhara militias.

“Tigrayan civilians trying to escape the new wave of violence were attacked and killed. Dozens of people in detention face life-threatening conditions, including torture, starvation and denial of medical treatment, ”the groups said in a joint statement Thursday.

They said Amhara regional police and voluntary civilian militia known as Fano were expelling Tigrayans from the towns of Adebai, Humera and Rawyan. Six witnesses said Amhara forces shot at Tigrayans fleeing the roundups in Adebai.

“When people tried to escape … [the Fano] attacked them with machetes and axes, ”said a 34-year-old farmer, quoted in the statement.

“We were walking past bodies and we were all in shock… After calming down we noticed that there were more bodies there as well. Everywhere you turned there would be five, ten bodies.

Amhara regional spokesman Gizachew Muluneh called the allegations “baseless and unjustifiable”.

Gizachew told Reuters news agency that regional security forces were defending Amhara civilians in their own region who he said had been victims of atrocities by forces aligned with the TPLF.

“It is embarrassing to accuse the security forces of the Amhara regional government when our people are suffering from an appalling humanitarian catastrophe due to the TPLF invasion,” he said.

Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu said the Tigrayan forces were to blame for all the atrocities.

Rights groups say all parties to the conflict have committed abuses. Days after the war broke out in November 2020, massacres were reported in western Tigray, including the Mai Kadra massacre, when Tigrayans killed hundreds of Amhara civilians and then Tigrayans were killed in retaliation. .

Earlier this month, HRW said that Tigrayan forces summarily executed dozens of civilians in two towns they controlled in the Amhara region between August 31 and September 9.