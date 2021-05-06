Human rights groups criticize UAE official’s candidacy for Interpol

UAE Interior Ministry official Ahmed al-Raisi has been charged with torture and ill-treatment of prisoners.

The candidacy of a United Arab Emirates official for the presidency of Interpol could undermine the credibility of the global police organization’s commitment to human rights, said Human Rights Watch (HRW) and the Gulf Center for Human Rights (GCHR).

Ahmed al-Raisi has been Inspector General at the UAE Ministry of Interior since April 2015 and is a member of the Interpol Executive Committee.

“The selection of General al-Raisi as President of Interpol would indicate that Interpol member states have absolutely no concern with the UAE’s record in persecuting peaceful critics,” said GCHR Executive Director Khalid Ibrahim , in a joint statement with HRW on Wednesday.

“His candidacy is another attempt by the UAE to gain international respectability and to whitewash its deplorable human rights record,” he added.

Joe Stork, HRW’s deputy director for the Middle East, said that by choosing a senior official from an “abusive state institution as president, Interpol risks undermining its credibility as an international law enforcement body. respectful of rights ”.

Al-Raisi was accused last year of being responsible for the torture of a British academic and a football fan.

Matthew Hedges, a British postgraduate student, claimed to have been given a drug cocktail while imprisoned in Dubai for espionage in 2018.

He spent nearly seven months in a detention center – mostly in solitary confinement – in the United Arab Emirates after being arrested on a research trip on suspicion of being a spy for a British intelligence agency.

Al-Raisi is responsible for organizing and managing the security and police forces in the UAE, and “was ultimately responsible for my torture and detention,” Hedges said.

A statement from Carter-Ruck Solicitors on Wednesday said Hedges was claim damages against four Emirati officials – including al-Raisi – for assault, false imprisonment and willful infliction of psychiatric injuries allegedly sustained during his detention in Abu Dhabi.

In March 2020, UN human rights experts urged the UAE to reform detention conditions in the Gulf country, which they said amounted to “torture or cruel treatment or punishment. , inhuman or degrading ”.