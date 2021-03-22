Human rights groups call for an end to the repression of journalists by the Burmese military

Protests against the military coup in Kayin State, Myanmar on February 9. Protesters have taken to the streets of Myanmar since the February 1 coup by the military. Journalists covering anti-junta protests have been particularly at risk of being detained, after the military amended Article 505 (a) of the country’s penal code to include offenses that include knowingly broadcasting ” fake news ”. Courtesy: Ninjastrikers / (CC BY-SA 4.0)

UNITED NATIONS, March 22 (IPS) – Two human rights groups have called on the Myanmar military to release arbitrarily jailed journalists and allow them to work without harassment or prosecution. Amnesty International and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) told IPS they would double these requests until all journalists are released and newsgroup operating licenses reinstated.

“From revoking media licenses and raiding newsrooms to arbitrary arrest and prosecution of media professionals covering the ongoing human rights crisis in the country, the Burmese military is desperately trying to hide from the world the appalling crimes that she commits every day against her own people ”. Emerlynne Gil, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director, told IPS.

The calls follow a briefing by spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Ravina Shamdasani, who said “deeply distressing reports of torture in detention” added to the unfolding crisis. in the country.

Protesters have taken to the streets of Myanmar since the February 1 coup by the military. Journalists covering anti-junta protests have been particularly at risk of being detained, after the military amended Article 505 (a) of the country’s penal code to include offenses that include knowingly broadcasting ” fake news ”. The amendments give the military more leeway to arrest journalists.

“The death toll has skyrocketed over the past week in Myanmar, where security forces have increasingly used lethal force against peaceful protesters, and continue to arbitrarily arrest and detain people across the country. the country, ”Shamdasani said last week.

Shamdasani told reporters that hundreds of people illegally detained are missing and “this amounts to enforced disappearances”.

Representatives of press rights group CPJ told IPS journalists in Myanmar live in fear.

“They are afraid that the crackdown will become more targeted against the media and that the junta intends to establish a new censorship regime, similar to the harsh measures imposed on the media by previous military governments,” the CPJ Southeast Asia Representative Shawn Crispin. that “at least 5 independent news agencies have already had their operating licenses revoked for arbitrary and vague reasons. Other groups fear they will be next. “

Reports of press censorship by Myanmar authorities are not new. In 2018, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights assessed press freedom and the prosecution of journalists individual cases. The following report, titled “The Invisible Border – Criminal Prosecutions of Journalism in Myanmar,” cited the heartbreaking experiences of the targeted journalists and said that the illegal arrests and prosecutions create “an invisible border for media personnel, which they cross at their own risk and perils ”. He concluded that freedom of expression and freedom of the press were threatened.

Earlier this month, the UN Security Council said it was deeply concerned about developments in Myanmar. According to the UN, at least 37 journalists have been arrested in Myanmar since February 1, 19 of whom are still illegally detained.

“The Security Council strongly condemns violence against peaceful demonstrators, especially against women, youth and children. It expresses its deep concern at the restrictions imposed on medical personnel, civil society, union members, journalists and media workers, and calls for the immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained, ”the president said.

Amnesty International says a free press in Myanmar is more important than ever.

“Ensuring access to information in Myanmar is all the more urgent in the context of increasing violent repression of peaceful protesters and severe internet restrictions, and all attempts to obstruct the right to search, receiving and spreading information must stop immediately, ”Gil told IPS.

6 journalists have been charged under section 505 (a) of Myanmar’s penal code.

“We also call on the regime to refrain from imposing new laws or measures that would restrict media freedoms,” Shawn Crispin told IPS.

A resolution of the Human Rights Council of March 12 consists of 9 recommendations from the government of Myanmar aimed at protecting journalists, freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

Among other measures, the Council wants the authorities to decriminalize defamation and amend the country’s media law to ensure that the Myanmar Press Council can mediate disputes with media and journalists.

The Council also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all detained journalists, the end of all ongoing cases against journalists for exercising their right to freedom of expression and guaranteeing access to restitution for arrested journalists and persecuted.