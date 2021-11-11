Human rights group questions fair Libya elections

CAIRO (AP) – A leading human rights group on Thursday asked whether the Libyan authorities can hold free and fair elections as long as the rule of law, justice and respect for human rights remain absent.

Human Rights Watch’s statement came on the eve of an international conference on Libya in Paris, where world leaders and Libya’s neighbors are pushing for elections to be held as scheduled on December 24.

“The main questions that summit leaders should ask themselves are: can the Libyan authorities ensure an environment free from coercion, discrimination and intimidation of voters, candidates and political parties? The New York-based rights group said in its statement.

The group criticized what it called restrictive Libyan laws that undermine freedom of expression and association, as well as the presence of armed groups accused of intimidating, attacking and detaining journalists and civilians. political activists.

Libya has been in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. He was captured and two months later killed by an armed group.

The oil-rich country has for years been divided between rival governments, one based in the capital, Tripoli, and the other in the east of the country. Each camp is supported by different foreign powers and militias. The current interim government was appointed in February after months of UN-backed negotiations to lead the country until elections.

HRW called on the Libyan interim authorities to repeal all restrictive laws ahead of the elections and to show “a clear commitment” to hold accountable local and foreign fighters who committed crimes during the Libyan civil conflict.

“The upcoming elections are a chance for a much needed reset in Libya and international leaders should seize the opportunity to ensure that when Libyans go to vote they have the best chance of electing their new president and parliament in a free manner. and fair, ”read the statement.