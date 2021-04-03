Human rights group accuses Chadian soldiers of raping women in Niger

The human rights commission calls for an investigation after allegations that soldiers deployed to help fight armed groups raped several women, as well as an 11-year-old girl.

Niger’s human rights commission has called for an independent investigation into alleged rapes, including that of an 11-year-old girl, by Chadian soldiers deployed to the country to help fight armed groups.

The commission’s preliminary findings, released Friday and based on testimony and medical examinations between March 31 and April 1, indicate that two more women were raped.

The women, including a pregnant woman, were raped in the presence of their husbands held at gunpoint by the soldiers, according to the commission’s report.

“Other rape victims refused to testify for fear of being stigmatized,” the report said, adding that the commission spoke to five women victims of attempted rape who managed to flee when armed men entered. at their home.

There was no immediate comment from the governments of Chad and Niger.

France and other allies praised Chad in February after deployed 1200 soldiers in the region of the three borders between Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali to reinforce 5,100 French soldiers struggling with rebel groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS (ISIS).

In addition to the alleged rape cases, the report notes that Chadian troops have also been accused of assault and confiscation of private property in the Tera region, in the west of the country, near the border with Burkina Faso, where they are deployed.