Human rights experts call for investigation into violent crackdown on protests in Colombia

“We are deeply distressed by the excessive and illegal use of force by police and members of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) against peaceful protesters, human rights defenders and journalists across Colombia” , they said on Friday.

Reports of homicides, sexual violence, torture

The protests, which began on April 28 with a general strike over tax reform proposals, continued despite the government’s May 2 announcement that the reform bill was to be abandoned.

Experts have received reports of at least 26 murders, most of them young; more than 1,870 cases of police violence, some 168 disappearances, 963 alleged arbitrary detentions.

At least 12 cases of sexual violence, as well as allegations of torture and nearly 70 assaults against human rights defenders have also been reported.

Attacks on Indigenous Peoples

They expressed concern about the military’s involvement in the government response and were alarmed by the reported violent attacks against indigenous Minga in the town of Cali.

“We reject any attempt to accuse indigenous peoples of participating with arms in peaceful protests. In addition, we call on the authorities to take action to prevent the spread of stigma against the protesters, ”they said.

Regarding reports of a media crackdown, including censorship, internet restrictions, as well as attacks and harassment of journalists, they urged the authorities to “respect freedom of speech and the press, and to ensure that journalists can safely cover the news ”.

Experts further stressed that the use of potentially lethal force is an extreme measure, and only applicable when strictly necessary to protect life or prevent serious injury caused by an imminent threat.

Investigation and prevention

They called on the authorities to conduct “thorough, prompt, effective, impartial and independent investigations” into all alleged human rights violations and to hold those responsible to account. They also urged the government to disclose the whereabouts of all those detained.

Experts said they had a recent engagement with the government. They urged the authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly during future demonstrations and to ensure that force is only used in accordance with the principles of precaution, necessity and proportionality.

Role of legal experts

The 16 independent UN experts, who issued the statement alongside two OAS special rapporteurs, have been appointed by the UN Human rights council in Geneva.

They serve in an individual capacity and are not part of the staff of the United Nations, nor are they remunerated by the Organization.