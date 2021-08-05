Human ingenuity is now necessary for our survival

WASHINGTON DC, Aug 05 (IPS) – Currently, the world’s population is nearly 8 billion, with 3.0 billion more projected before 2100. The process of reducing the number of humans so that “we don’t destroy what supports us can be done by starting now slowly, humanely and safely ”. The scientific and other achievements of humanity in my 90 years of life are not only amazing, but also seem to have apparently made too many of us arrogant and thoughtless about our future human survival on Earth. Or, if he is not arrogant or irresponsible, at least largely ignoring or unknowingly the urgency of the emergence of devastating environmental threats.

These conditions have been described exhaustively in all possible settings. See Cowspiracy and Seaspiracy, two recent documentaries made by credible scientists on human attacks on our fragile environment. Jeff Bezos’ comment after his near space flight was to see the need to protect our tiny orb. I attended the first Earth Day in Chicago in 1970 and had previously had the pleasure of having lunch with Fairfield Osborn at the NY Station of the NY Zoological Society on Long Island. What a charming, caring and prescient man. Fair, as his friends called him, wrote “Our Plundered Planet”, a bestselling book in 1948, which marked the beginning of our modern environmental movement. Yet, as our most respected scientific observers tell us, the underlying solution to global problems requires us to dramatically reduce our human numbers or we threaten the survival of us Homo sapiens.

The world population is now almost 8 billion people, with 3 billion more projected before 2100. The population when I started was around 2 billion, so it has increased 4 times in my lifetime! The process of reducing the number of humans so that we don’t destroy what sustains us can be done by starting now slowly, humanely, and safely. Or we can continue to proceed as we do now with arrogance, stupidity, selfishness and violently to bring our lives to fruition on this finite planet. Authors have long envisioned the fictitious end of human life.

I address this question in my new book, “We Humans Overwhelm Our Earth: 11 or 2 Billion By 2100” now available on Amazon and other book websites.

This prioritization of population reduction is in no way intended to dismiss the urgent need to tackle climate issues as suggested by the UN. In fact, many conservation efforts have been extremely effective, except when they have not been effective, such as the continued destruction of Brazilian rainforests and other non-renewable resources. A cousin of mine has worked there for many years for Nature Conservancy, but we are losing the battle. A recent suggestion that the UN form an environment committee to drive action on this key issue. The link follows:

In short, the annual human overuse of Earth’s bounties has reached its limits, as we can now see from daily reported global events.

I attended the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) in Cairo as a press representative for several NGOs with which I was affiliated, including the Population Institute.

At this time, the media reaction was significant, albeit in retrospect transient, but of course some commentators used words like, a former United Nations bureau chief of the New York Times, told the Thirty-seventh Session of Commission on Population and Development as she delivered a keynote address on “Has the Cairo Consensus Lost Momentum: A Journalist’s Perspective”.

Now 90 years old and associated since 1965 with many family planning NGOs and “focused on the population explosion”, I can observe with sadness my lingering disappointment at the vast leadership gaps during these years to make universal women’s rights and access to family planning.

We are all well aware of the role of certain religions in slowing the adoption of family planning, but there was also much less enthusiasm on the part of those who sought women’s rights but were reluctant to obtain the right. women to abortion before Roe vs. Wade.

This was an issue that was part of my activities earlier in my life, as I worked closely with funding for abortion centers, for example, with Al Moran, executive director of PPNYC and helping Rei Ravenholt to start Ipas, which focused internationally on helping women. obtain safe abortions. A film called “Whose Choice” that I funded on the persistent delay in abortion services can be viewed for free at www.churchandstate.org.uk. Since then, I have gone to great lengths to add more tools to enable women to be served, beyond just saying they should have more tools. Conversation is easy, service is difficult. Politics is ruthless. Rei’s untimely departure as the family planning officer at US Aid was certainly related to her vigorous advocacy for abortion.

My boss was then a major contributor to the Population Council in the late 1960s. Its unrestricted grants of $ 2 million per year ($ 17 million in today’s dollars) ceased when the Council was terminated. refused to make abortion plans, saying his Catholic board member would oppose it.

I remember in particular the voice at the 1994 Cairo conference of Joan Dunlap, who had been the assistant to John D. Rockefeller III of the Population Council in New York. She clearly supported women’s rights, but her illegal abortion earlier in life apparently affected her reluctance, which she expressed to me at a lunch in the late 1960s, to get involved in my projects. abortion at the time.

Her attitude has apparently changed as reported in her obituary of 2012. Not unique about people who change in attitudes, for example also in the early 1970s the PPFA affiliate in my hometown refused to do abortions around this time, forcing a group of us to open an independent clinic that performed thousands of early abortions in its first year. .

The world population at the time of the 1994 ICPD was 5.6 million, now almost 8 billion, having increased 4 times in my lifetime. And world leaders and the media are still not prioritizing the issue. Are we acting or continuing on this downward path needlessly? The evidence is now immutable but still not fully considered due to the failure of global leadership.

Remember these end-of-the-world fictional writers were once considered fantasies, but not now by respected scientists and naturalists such as Sir David Attenborough or EO Wilson. In short, “The Road” by Cormac McCarthy doesn’t seem so far-fetched anymore.

By reading their articles, one can realize the obvious truth of the above POV.

Donald A. Collins is a former US Navy officer, banker, and venture capitalist. He is also a freelance writer living in Washington, DC, who has spent over 50 years working for women’s reproductive health as a board member and / or leader of numerous family planning organizations including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Population Institute, Guttmacher Institute. , Family Health International (reap FHI360) and Ipas. He graduated from Yale and holds an MBA from New York University. He can be contacted at [email protected]

