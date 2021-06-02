The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that it provided essential drugs for trauma care and supported ambulance services for more than 2,000 wounded in Gaza, while a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel, after 11 days of rocket fire and Air strikes by both sides over the past month.

Triage and processing

Ten WHO Triage and treatment tents have also been set up outside six emergency departments in Gaza, but the situation remains “volatile”, said Dr Rik Peeperkorn, WHO office chief in the Palestinian territories busy (TPO).

Hostilities last month left 278 Palestinians dead and over 9,000 injured, with 12 Israeli dead and over 700 injured. More than 77,000 people in Gaza have been internally displaced and some 30 health facilities have also been damaged, the WHO said.

COVID threat

With COVID-19[female[feminine still a threat, the agency said it had supported the delivery of more than 260,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the territory through the equitable distribution of vaccines led by the UN, COVAX.

As of May 31, 337,191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,765 deaths have been reported in the OPT – positive cases having increased in Gaza in recent weeks.

“The lives of Palestinians are deteriorating; many people affected by the conflict are in urgent need of help and face other health threats like COVID-19, ”said Dr Peeperkorn.

Emergency call

On May 20, WHO appealed for $ 7 million to support its health operations over the next six months.

The funds will be focused on trauma and emergency care, mental health and psychosocial services, advocacy and essential health services, including for COVID-19.

To date, only $ 2.3 million has been received.

“WHO is working to support the Palestinian health system and its partners in its emergency humanitarian response and calls for the support of the international community in these efforts,” said the head of the UN OPT office.