Huge explosions rock Equatorial Guinea’s main city

The conversation

Ted Bundy, a day before his execution in January 1989. AP Photo / Mark Foley What makes a criminal a psychopath? Their grisly deeds and towering presence grab our attention – look no further than murderer Ted Bundy and cult leader Charles Manson. But despite years of theorizing and research, the mental health field continues to vigorously debate the defining characteristics of this diagnosis. It might be surprising that the most widely used psychiatric diagnostic system in the United States, the DSM-5, does not include psychopathy as a formal disorder. As a personality researcher and forensic psychologist, I have spent the last quarter of a century studying psychopaths inside and outside of prisons. I also debated what exactly are the defining characteristics of psychopathy. Most agree that psychopaths are ruthless people who lack empathy for others. But in recent years, much of this debate has centered on the relevance of one particular personality trait: boldness. I am in the camp that believes boldness is essential to separate psychopaths from the most mundane offenders. It is the trait that creates the veneer of normalcy, giving those who prey on others the mask to successfully blend in with the rest of society. To lack daring, on the other hand, is to be what one might call a “shy-chopathe”. The Bold Factor About 10 years ago, psychologist Christopher Patrick and some of his colleagues published an extensive review of the literature in which they argued that psychopaths were people who expressed high levels of three basic traits: wickedness, uninhibition and daring. Most experts in the mental health field generally agree that the prototypical psychopath is someone who is both mean and, at least to some extent, uninhibited – although there is even some debate as to how whose prototypical psychopath is truly impulsive and impulsive. In a psychological context, mean people tend to lack empathy and are uninterested in close emotional relationships. They are also happy to use and exploit others for their own personal gain. Highly uninhibited people have very poor impulse control, are prone to boredom, and have difficulty dealing with their emotions – especially negative ones, like frustration and hostility. Adding boldness to the mix, Patrick and his colleagues argued that true psychopaths are not only mean and uninhibited, they are also balanced, fearless, emotionally resilient and socially dominant individuals. While it hasn’t been thoroughly researched in the past few decades, the concept of the daring psychopath isn’t exactly new. Renowned psychiatrist Hervey Cleckley described it in his seminal 1941 book, “The Mask of Sanity,” in which he describes many examples of cases of brazen, fearless and emotionally unfazed psychopaths. Ted Bundy is a prime example of such a person. He was far from modest and shy. He never seemed distressed or distressed. He charmed dozens of victims, confidently acted as his own lawyer, and even proposed to his girlfriend in court. “It’s probably just to be willing to take risks,” Bundy said in the Netflix documentary of what motivated his crimes. “Or maybe even not seeing the risk. Just overwhelmed by this daring and this desire to accomplish a particular thing. Seeds Planted in the DSM In the current DSM, the current diagnosis closest to psychopathy is Antisocial Personality Disorder. Although the textbook suggests that it has historically been referred to as psychopathy, the current seven diagnostic criteria for antisocial personality disorder fall primarily under disinhibition – qualities like “recklessness,” “impulsiveness,” and, in one case. lesser extent, wickedness, which is evident in only two criteria: “lack of remorse” and “deceit”. There is no mention of daring. In other words, you don’t have to be daring to have antisocial personality disorder. In fact, since you only need to meet three of the seven criteria to be diagnosed with the disorder, that means you don’t even have to be all that it means either. However, the most recent revision of the DSM, the Fifth Edition, included an additional section for proposed diagnostics requiring further study. In this additional section, a new prescriber has been offered to those who respond to the diagnosis of antisocial personality disorder. If you have a bold, fearless interpersonal style that seems to serve as a mask for your otherwise wicked and uninhibited personality, you could be diagnosed as a psychopath as well. Can a psychopath be gentle? It remains to be seen whether this new model, which seems to put boldness at the center of the diagnosis of psychopathy, will ultimately be adopted in subsequent iterations of the DSM system. Several researchers have criticized the concept. They see meanness and uninhibition as much more important than daring in deciding if someone is a psychopath. Their main problem seems to be that people who are bold – but not mean or uninhibited – actually seem well-adjusted and not particularly violent. In fact, compared to being too introverted or prone to emotional distress, it seems to be an asset in day to day life. Other researchers, including myself, tend to view these reviews as not particularly convincing. In our opinion, someone who is simply uninhibited and mean – but not daring – wouldn’t be able to pull off the dramatic level of manipulation that a psychopath is capable of. To be sure, being mean and uninhibited is a bad combination. But in the absence of boldness, you probably aren’t going to show up on the evening news for plotting dozens of investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars. The chances that you will successfully charm an unsuspecting victim after an unsuspecting victim comes back to your apartment to sexually assault them seem pretty slim. That being said, shy but mean people – the “shycho-paths” – almost certainly exist, and it’s probably best to stay away from them, too. But you are unlikely to confuse them with the Ted Bundys and Charles Mansons around the world. This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read More: This Trait Could Be The Key To A Lasting Romance Not All Psychopaths Are Criminals – Certain Psychopathic Traits Are Actually Linked To Success How Evolutionary Psychology May Explain The Difference Between Male And Female Serial Killers John Edens received funding from the National Institute of Mental Health to conduct research on individuals in the area of ​​criminal justice and forensic pathology