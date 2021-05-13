Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou opens new front in marathon extradition battle, seeking to admit new HSBC evidence

Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers will open another front in his marathon extradition battle next month, when they seek to admit new evidence from HSBC that they say will bolster their claim that the Huawei Technologies executive is a victim of an abuse of process.

A request to admit the evidence will be made on June 7 and a hearing will be held on June 29 and 30, Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes said on Wednesday at a case management conference at the Supreme Court of the British Columbia in Vancouver on Wednesday.

The nature of the evidence has not been disclosed, although Meng’s attorneys say the material is “plentiful.” The evidence is provided following a court ruling in Hong Kong last month in which HSBC agreed to provide the material.

Meng, who is Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, fights a US extradition request to stand trial in New York since her arrest at Vancouver Airport on December 1 2018.

She is accused of defrauding HSBC by lying about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran, putting the bank at risk of violating US sanctions against the Middle Eastern country. She denies the charges.

Meng, who attended Wednesday’s hearing by phone, was bound until May 31, when another case management conference will be held remotely in accordance with pandemic precautions. She spoke briefly to confirm that she would return to court in person on June 29.

The court was originally scheduled to hear final arguments in the extradition case this month.

But last month, Meng’s attorneys were granted an adjournment to have these arguments heard in August, which gave them time to assess HSBC’s evidence.

Canadian government lawyers representing US interests in the case accused Meng of using delaying tactics.

Meng’s arrest caused upheaval in China’s relations with Canada and the United States. Two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, were arrested in China shortly after his detention and recently faced closed-door trials for espionage.

No verdict was announced, while Canada said the men were victims of arbitrary detention and hostage diplomacy by China.

Wednesday’s case management conference was postponed last week due to technical issues with the remote hearing.

