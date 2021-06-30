HSBC emails refute US basis for extradition, Huawei chief financial officer says

At least two senior HSBC executives were aware of Huawei’s ties to its Iranian subsidiary, CFO lawyers said.

Lawyers fighting the extradition of Huawei’s CFO to the United States from Canada have presented internal emails from UK bank HSBC that they have refuted US claims that Huawei misled the bank.

CFO Meng Wanzhou’s legal team said on Tuesday that emails and documents submitted to a Canadian court showed at least two senior HSBC executives were aware of Huawei’s ties to its Iranian subsidiary, Skycom. HSBC declined to comment.

Meng’s attorneys try to add the documents to the evidence. They are intended to counter U.S. accusations that only the British bank’s junior employees knew the true nature of the relationship between Huawei and Skycom.

She is accused of lying to HSBC about Huawei’s dealings with Skycom, a company that has done business in Iran in violation of US trade sanctions. US prosecutors say she misled HSBC and exposed the bank to criminal liability for violating sanctions.

Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport for bank fraud in the United States. She has been held under house arrest for over two years as her case progresses through the Canadian justice system.

Its legal team has extracted internal HSBC documents through a Hong Kong court, and they hope to refer to them during final hearings in the case scheduled for August.

In particular, the defense alleges that two CEOs of HSBC viewed Meng’s presentation to HSBC on Huawei’s activities in Iran. They said this clarifies Skycom’s ownership structure.

Meng and his legal team appeared before the British Columbia Supreme Court on Tuesday, the first day of a two-day hearing, during which they will argue to add more evidence to support his case.

The evidence shows that the American argument is “so flawed that it forces the courts not to rely on it,” Mark Sandler, defense attorney for Meng, told the court.

Prosecutors representing the Canadian government argued that the evidence and argument went beyond the scope of an extradition hearing.