HRW calls for UN investigation into “enforced disappearances” in Bangladesh

The Human Rights Watch report identifies 86 opposition activists, businessmen and politicians who have disappeared over the past decade.

Human Rights Watch is calling for a United Nations investigation into the alleged enforced disappearances of Bangladeshi opposition activists, demanding sanctions against those found responsible.

The rights watchdog on Monday released a report identifying 86 political activists, businessmen and student members of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) who have disappeared in the past decade.

He said the disappearances had become a “trademark” of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government since 2009, a tool to restrict freedom of expression and criticism.

HRW has called for “targeted sanctions” against members of the Rapid Action Battalion, an elite police squad accused of being behind many disappearances.

“We want the UN and other international experts to launch an independent investigation, as it has become clear that the Bangladeshi authorities are ready to look the other way and even grant impunity for this kind of abuse,” said Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia Specialist at HRW. the AFP press agency.

There has been no comment on allegations by the government or the Rapid Action Battalion, which has been accused in the past of human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings.

Other rights organizations have said 600 people have been taken away in the past decade and those who have been released are too afraid to speak out.

The Odhikar Observatory reported 16 suspected enforced disappearances in the first half of 2021.

“These enforced disappearances have created a terrible environment of fear,” said Nur Khan Liton, former leader of Ain o Salish Kendra, a leading rights group in Bangladesh.

Senior government officials have in the past denied that security agencies took anyone away, saying the alleged victims were in hiding.

“Why would he be killed? “

In one of the cases documented by HRW, BNP activist Mohammad Parvez Hossain disappeared in December 2013, who was allegedly kidnapped with three friends.

Farzana Akter, right, wife of BNP member Mohammad Parvez Hossain, and their children [Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]

“They went to buy birthday flowers for the son of a colleague at the party and never came back,” said his wife Farzana Akter, who was pregnant at the time.

A few weeks later, Hasina won the general election by overwhelming.

Akter, now 30, said police repeatedly refused to discuss her husband’s case.

She now relies on her family to help her raise her 10-year-old daughter and her eight-year-old son, who has never seen his father.

“If the government says my husband is in hiding, then why can’t they find him? she said.

“He didn’t commit any crime, didn’t kill or steal anyone. He was not corrupt. Why would he be killed?