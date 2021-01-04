How Women-Focused Digital Platforms Can Empower

Empowering women is a crucial goal of the social networking site Fuzia. Credit: Fuzia

NEW YORK, January 4 (IPS) – A treasured snapshot of a happy mother and a smiling grandmother is universally associated with a good childhood. In movies, television or the media, the face of a broken or depressed mother is barely visible. But the reality is somewhat different. Steps taken by communities and society to ensure protection and support for women and girls are often questioned.

Shraddha Varma, co-founder and director of social networking site Fuzia, believes in improving the lives of women.

“Women’s empowerment is incomplete without key aspects such as health, well-being, education, financial independence. Fuzia, as a leading women’s networking platform, constantly takes initiatives to address these aspects. We understand during and after COVID-19, and women need to improve their personal care and approach for a holistic approach to health and happiness.

Fuzia is taking advantage of the growing population of women who turn to social media for inspiration and knowledge, especially in the Indian subcontinent. According to Statista, with more than 560 million Internet users, India is the second largest online market globally, ranked only behind China. It has been estimated that by 2023 there will be around 650 million internet users in the country. In the United States, 91% of women use the Internet, and in 2019, 22.6% of the African female population had access to the Internet, compared to 33.8% of men.

With COVID-19 lockdowns, schools and businesses moving online, the number of users has also exploded in many parts of the world. Even people, such as the elderly and housewives, who used technology only for communication or entertainment, use it differently. People in this demographic are now quickly adapting to using digital technology as a daily activity for education, teaching, shopping, communication and skills building.

Riya Sinha, co-founder of Fuzia (https://www.fuzia.com/), in an exclusive interview with IPS, said she learned to understand society and culture by traveling a lot.

“As I worked on Fuzia, I think my experience played a big part in shaping my vision for Fuzia. From a young age I have had the privilege of traveling in India and around the world, discovering different cultures and types of people, ”she said.

“This variation of experiences, cultures, societies associated with technology has allowed us to make Fuzia what we are today. Using our platform, anyone from any part of the world can have access to courses and workshops on skill building, communication, art, literature, learning and more. ”

Fuzia deals with taboo subjects. Credit: Fuzia

It is giving access to these resources at the heart of the brand of social networking sites: “Happiness is Fuzia”.

Varma echoes the comments and adds, “With the Fuzia salon and the mobile app, the world has become accessible to many women from the palm of their hands. You don’t have to pay any fees to become a member, and there are no restrictions on the content we post to access it. ”

The co-founders pride themselves on their platform’s record of ensuring people can speak out without being judged.

“With the safety of the no-bullying policy and non-judgmental use on our platform, there are many topics covered that otherwise would not be told. We strictly monitor content, and professional advice is often given in the form of live sessions and expert information panel posts, ”said Varma.

Women, who often use online platforms to get information on everything from religion to infrequently discussed topics, find easy access to reliable data on the Fuzia website.

Fuzia ensures that topics often considered taboo are included in their daily content. This includes menstruation, sexual issues, safer sex, LGBTQ issues, teen and adolescent topics, sexual harassment, and domestic violence.

They make sure people know how to ask for help if they need it, and have a huge impact on helping people who are suicidal or seeking help with mental health issues.

The website regularly hosts live sessions where industry experts answer live questions and provide feedback.

Fuzia developers have identified what women expect from a digital platform. They have developed technologies that focus on creating virtual products and environments where women feel included and secure. As a by-product, it has helped women find jobs and share their skills. Fuzia’s platforms include training – this is where Fuzia’s staff may have been recruited. Others found ways to turn their hobbies into livelihoods with the platform’s support in terms of screaming and campaigning and Fuzia provided them with a springboard to explore new career prospects.

the The founder of the World Economic Forum, Dr Klaus Schwab, noted: “Achieving gender equality is necessary for economic reasons. Only economies (which) have full access to all their talents will remain competitive and prosper. But more importantly, gender equality is about justice. As humanity, we also have an obligation to ensure a balanced set of values. ”

When women are excluded from digital products, businesses lose customers and product development is hampered. The founders of Fuzia believe that Fuzia can reduce the digital divide and gender inequality.

