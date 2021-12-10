How Vitamin Fortified Foods Can Be the Gateway to Better Long-Term Nutrition

A project supported by the World Food Program (WFP) and its partners in Nyaruguru district in southern Rwanda is giving women agricultural and business skills. Credit: PAM / JohnPaul Sesonga

WASHINGTON DC, December 10 (IPS) – When One out of five preschool children are stunted due to chronic undernutrition, it is clear that global diets urgently need to be improved and diversified to include more fruits, vegetables and healthy foods. animal origin rich in nutrients.

Yet with healthy food out of reach for three billion people worldwide, resulting in insufficient intakes of vitamins and minerals and bouts of disease, this change cannot happen overnight. Instead, improving diets and nutrition should be viewed as a holistic process. Raising staple foods, which are already accessible and affordable, with additional vitamins and micronutrients – known as ‘biofortification’ – is a fundamental way to promote better nutrition for all, but especially for those who are struggling to obtain a more diverse and nutritious diet. There are many factors contributing to inadequate diets around the world, from cost to climate change, all of which require comprehensive and systemic transformation with innovation at every step of the food chain, incentives and new technologies for producers to grow. education and improving the livelihoods of consumers. But to fight hunger, people just need enough calories, and thanks to biofortification, the easiest-to-find calories can also be a source of vitamins and minerals essential for good growth and an immune system. strong. In drought-stricken southern Madagascar, for example, which experiences the first climate-induced famine, a new effort is underway to deploy biofortified, vitamin A-enriched and fast-maturing sweet potato varieties. Since sweet potato is a rustic crop already widely consumed, the biofortified version is a way to quickly deliver crucial nutrition in a form Malagasy people recognize and are likely to adopt. A project supported by the World Food Program (WFP) and its partners in Nyaruguru district in southern Rwanda is giving women agricultural and business skills. Credit: PAM / JohnPaul Sesonga

The orange-fleshed sweet potato has already helped make progress in improving nutrition across Africa with more than six million households enjoying the harvest in 15 countries over the past 10 years. A single small root, or 125 g, of orange-fleshed sweet potato meets the daily vitamin A needs of a young child. Meanwhile, rice biofortification is expected to meet up to 30 percent of vitamin A needs in the Philippines, where it has recently been approved for cultivation and more than 15 percent of children under six suffer from vitamin A deficiency because fresh fruits and vegetables are often overpriced. Biofortification also offers a way to preserve and improve the nutritional value of the most consumed grains, including rice, wheat, millet and sorghum. An underestimated consequence of the increase in CO2 emissions is the degradation of the nutritional quality of staple foods, with some studies indicating that future CO2 concentrations could reduce the levels of protein, iron and zinc in cereals. up to 10 percent. Biofortification of cereals with zinc can ensure good growth and support over 200 enzyme systems, which is especially important given that declining nutrients in crops could lead to zinc deficiency of an additional 175 million people by now. the middle or the end of the century. Wheat enriched with zinc not only offers up to 40 percent higher concentrations of zinc, but also high yield and disease resistance, which means that it not only protects the nutritional value of the crop against climate change, but also its productivity. Finally, crops fortified with iron such as beans, millets and potatoes can help support children’s healthy cognitive development as well as their physical development, giving them the best possible chance of reaching their full potential and a future. prosperous and healthy. Almost a fifth of the Rwandan population now eats iron-fortified beans, which meet 80 percent of the iron needs of young children and non-pregnant women. By eating properly in the early years, millions of children will be able to escape the limitations of inadequate nutrition. Good nutrition through a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and foods of animal origin is the foundation of a healthy and productive society. Yet poor households in low-income countries spend up to 70 percent of their income on food, and having calories to avoid hunger is their first priority. The use of biofortified staple foods is an obvious way to integrate key micronutrients into the diet at low cost, a vital route to better long-term and sustainable nutrition and health.

Jan weak is Senior Scientist, CGIAR International Potato Center and 2016 World Food Prize Laureate.

