World
How Trump’s second impeachment trial will work – Times of India
WASHINGTON: former president Donald trumpThe historic second impeachment trial begins Tuesday, forcing the Senate to decide whether or not to convict him of inciting insurgency after a violent mob of his supporters besieged the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
While Trump’s acquittal is expected, the 100 senators will first have to sit at their desks and listen to hours of graphic testimony from House Democrats on the riots, which left five dead. The House impeached Trump on January 13, a week after the violence.
A look at the basics of the upcoming impeachment trial:
HOW DOES THE TRIAL WORK?
The Constitution states that the House has the sole power of impeachment while the Senate has the exclusive power to try the individual on the charges. The impeached person – who can be the president, vice president, or any civilian officer of the United States – can be convicted by two-thirds of the senators present.
The House appoints directors as prosecutors who sit in the Senate, along with the accused’s lawyers, to present their case. Trump’s prosecutors and defense team will have some time to present arguments, and then senators can ask questions in writing before the final vote.
The Chief Justice of the United States normally presides over a president’s trial, but as Trump has stepped down, the president will be Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Who is the ceremonial chief of the Senate as the most senior member. in office of the majority party.
Once the senators have voted definitively on the impeachment charge – this time there is only one, incitement to insurrection – each lawmaker will stand up and vote: guilty or not guilty.
How long will the trial last?
Not clear. The Senate must agree to the rules of the trial, and party leaders are still working on the details.
Trump’s first impeachment trial, in which he was acquitted of abuse of power charges by pressuring Ukraine to investigate the current president Joe biden, lasted almost three weeks. But this one should be shorter, because the case is less complicated and the senators already know many details, having been on Capitol Hill during the uprising.
And while Democrats want to make sure they have enough time to make their case, they don’t want to tie up the Senate for long. The Senate cannot confirm the nominees for Biden’s Cabinet and move forward with their legislative priorities, such as COVID-19 relief, until the trial is over.
WHY TRY TRUMP WHEN NOT IN THE OFFICE?
Republicans and Trump lawyers argue the trial is unnecessary, if not unconstitutional, because Trump is no longer president and cannot be removed from office. Democrats disagree, pointing to the opinions of many jurists and the impeachment of a former Secretary of War, William Belknap, who resigned in 1876 just hours before being impeached over a bribe scheme. -wine.
While Belknap was ultimately acquitted, the Senate held a full trial. And this time, the House impeached Trump while he was still president, seven days before Biden’s inauguration.
If Trump were convicted, the Senate could take a second vote to prevent him from returning to office. Democrats believe it would be appropriate punishment after telling angry mobs of his supporters to “fight like hell” to reverse his electoral defeat.
Democrats also say there shouldn’t be a “January exception” for presidents who commit uneasy crimes just before leaving office. They say the trial is necessary not only to hold Trump properly accountable, but also to be able to face what happened and move forward.
“You can’t move forward until you get justice,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said this week. “If we don’t act on this, we might as well remove any sanction from the Constitution relating to impeachment.”
HOW IS THIS TRIAL DIFFERENT FROM THE FIRST TRUMP TRIAL?
Trump’s first trial was based on evidence uncovered over several months by the House about a private phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president, as well as closed-door meetings that took place before and after. Democrats conducted a lengthy investigation and then wrote a report on their findings.
In contrast, the second trial will be based almost entirely on the visceral experience of a riot that targeted the senators themselves, in the Capitol building. The insurgents even violated the Senate chamber, where the trial will take place.
The new memories of January 6 might make it easier for House impeachment officials to do their work, but that doesn’t mean the outcome will be any different. Trump was acquitted in his first trial a year ago Friday with only one Republican, the Senator from Utah. Mitt Romney, voting to condemn, and there may not be many more guilty votes this time around.
In a test vote on Jan. 26, only five Senate Republicans voted against an attempt to dismiss the trial – an early indication that Trump is likely to be acquitted again.
WHAT DO TRUMP LAWYERS MONEY?
Beyond the constitutionality of the trial, Trump’s lawyers say he did not incite his supporters to violence and did nothing wrong. “It is denied that President Trump has ever endangered the security of the United States and its government institutions,” they wrote in a brief for the trial. “He is denied that he threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power and endangered an equal branch government.”
Trump’s lawyers also say he was protected by the First Amendment to “express his belief that the election results were suspect.”
There was no widespread election fraud, as Trump falsely claimed for several months and again to his supporters just before the insurgency. Election officials across the country, and even a former attorney general William barr, contradicted his claims, and dozens of election court challenges launched by Trump and his allies were dismissed.
WHAT DOES ACQUITTAL MEAN FOR TRUMP?
A second Senate impeachment acquittal would be a victory for Trump – and prove that he retains considerable influence over his party, despite his efforts to overthrow democracy and the widespread condemnation of his GOP colleagues after January 6.
Yet the acquittal may not be the end of attempts to hold him accountable. Senses Tim Kaine, D-Va., And Susan Collins, R-Maine, launched a censure resolution after last month’s vote made it clear that Trump was unlikely to be convicted.
While they have yet to say whether they will push for a no-confidence vote after the impeachment trial, Kaine said this week that “the idea is on the table and could become a useful idea later.”
While Trump’s acquittal is expected, the 100 senators will first have to sit at their desks and listen to hours of graphic testimony from House Democrats on the riots, which left five dead. The House impeached Trump on January 13, a week after the violence.
A look at the basics of the upcoming impeachment trial:
HOW DOES THE TRIAL WORK?
The Constitution states that the House has the sole power of impeachment while the Senate has the exclusive power to try the individual on the charges. The impeached person – who can be the president, vice president, or any civilian officer of the United States – can be convicted by two-thirds of the senators present.
The House appoints directors as prosecutors who sit in the Senate, along with the accused’s lawyers, to present their case. Trump’s prosecutors and defense team will have some time to present arguments, and then senators can ask questions in writing before the final vote.
The Chief Justice of the United States normally presides over a president’s trial, but as Trump has stepped down, the president will be Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Who is the ceremonial chief of the Senate as the most senior member. in office of the majority party.
Once the senators have voted definitively on the impeachment charge – this time there is only one, incitement to insurrection – each lawmaker will stand up and vote: guilty or not guilty.
How long will the trial last?
Not clear. The Senate must agree to the rules of the trial, and party leaders are still working on the details.
Trump’s first impeachment trial, in which he was acquitted of abuse of power charges by pressuring Ukraine to investigate the current president Joe biden, lasted almost three weeks. But this one should be shorter, because the case is less complicated and the senators already know many details, having been on Capitol Hill during the uprising.
And while Democrats want to make sure they have enough time to make their case, they don’t want to tie up the Senate for long. The Senate cannot confirm the nominees for Biden’s Cabinet and move forward with their legislative priorities, such as COVID-19 relief, until the trial is over.
WHY TRY TRUMP WHEN NOT IN THE OFFICE?
Republicans and Trump lawyers argue the trial is unnecessary, if not unconstitutional, because Trump is no longer president and cannot be removed from office. Democrats disagree, pointing to the opinions of many jurists and the impeachment of a former Secretary of War, William Belknap, who resigned in 1876 just hours before being impeached over a bribe scheme. -wine.
While Belknap was ultimately acquitted, the Senate held a full trial. And this time, the House impeached Trump while he was still president, seven days before Biden’s inauguration.
If Trump were convicted, the Senate could take a second vote to prevent him from returning to office. Democrats believe it would be appropriate punishment after telling angry mobs of his supporters to “fight like hell” to reverse his electoral defeat.
Democrats also say there shouldn’t be a “January exception” for presidents who commit uneasy crimes just before leaving office. They say the trial is necessary not only to hold Trump properly accountable, but also to be able to face what happened and move forward.
“You can’t move forward until you get justice,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said this week. “If we don’t act on this, we might as well remove any sanction from the Constitution relating to impeachment.”
HOW IS THIS TRIAL DIFFERENT FROM THE FIRST TRUMP TRIAL?
Trump’s first trial was based on evidence uncovered over several months by the House about a private phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president, as well as closed-door meetings that took place before and after. Democrats conducted a lengthy investigation and then wrote a report on their findings.
In contrast, the second trial will be based almost entirely on the visceral experience of a riot that targeted the senators themselves, in the Capitol building. The insurgents even violated the Senate chamber, where the trial will take place.
The new memories of January 6 might make it easier for House impeachment officials to do their work, but that doesn’t mean the outcome will be any different. Trump was acquitted in his first trial a year ago Friday with only one Republican, the Senator from Utah. Mitt Romney, voting to condemn, and there may not be many more guilty votes this time around.
In a test vote on Jan. 26, only five Senate Republicans voted against an attempt to dismiss the trial – an early indication that Trump is likely to be acquitted again.
WHAT DO TRUMP LAWYERS MONEY?
Beyond the constitutionality of the trial, Trump’s lawyers say he did not incite his supporters to violence and did nothing wrong. “It is denied that President Trump has ever endangered the security of the United States and its government institutions,” they wrote in a brief for the trial. “He is denied that he threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power and endangered an equal branch government.”
Trump’s lawyers also say he was protected by the First Amendment to “express his belief that the election results were suspect.”
There was no widespread election fraud, as Trump falsely claimed for several months and again to his supporters just before the insurgency. Election officials across the country, and even a former attorney general William barr, contradicted his claims, and dozens of election court challenges launched by Trump and his allies were dismissed.
WHAT DOES ACQUITTAL MEAN FOR TRUMP?
A second Senate impeachment acquittal would be a victory for Trump – and prove that he retains considerable influence over his party, despite his efforts to overthrow democracy and the widespread condemnation of his GOP colleagues after January 6.
Yet the acquittal may not be the end of attempts to hold him accountable. Senses Tim Kaine, D-Va., And Susan Collins, R-Maine, launched a censure resolution after last month’s vote made it clear that Trump was unlikely to be convicted.
While they have yet to say whether they will push for a no-confidence vote after the impeachment trial, Kaine said this week that “the idea is on the table and could become a useful idea later.”
Source link