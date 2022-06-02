How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Events

From Thursday to Sunday, Britain is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, commemorating her 70 years as monarch — a first for a British queen or king.

Thousands of events are taking place around the country and the Commonwealth, and London will host a series of official ceremonies. The celebrations are timed to coincide with her official Queen’s Birthday, an annual public holiday, although Elizabeth’s actual birthday is April 21.

Where to watch it

The New York Times is covering the events for an international audience.

In the United States, ABC News is covering the jubilee celebrations on “Good Morning America” and “GMA3: What You Need to Know,” which will broadcast live from London and Windsor, England. A Sky News youtube streaming broadcasting some of the events will be available in the United States.

In Britain, the events will be livestreamed on the BBC.

What’s on

Thursday:

The Queen’s Birthday Parade will include more than 1,200 members of the military, hundreds of army musicians and about 240 horses.