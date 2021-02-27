How to unite a deeply divided Kosovo? Name a lake after Trump

ZUBIN POTOK, Kosovo – Ljiljana Trifonovic, an ethnic Serb living in a waterfront hamlet in northern Kosovo, never cared about American politicians – “they are all against us,” he said. she says – but she made Donald J. shine in the White House.

“He’s a little bit crazy like us and has the same hair color as me,” Ms. Trifonovic, 58, said, patting her orange blonde mane.

All the same, it was a big surprise at the end of last year when a huge banner suddenly appeared next to the reservoir outside his house, declaring the water “Trump Lake”. Another large banner was mounted at the same time on a bridge down the road, announcing that it would henceforth be called “Trump Bridge”.

“We already have our own name for the lake. Why Trump? Ms. Trifonovic asked, mystified and also annoyed by the abrupt renaming of the first thing she sees each morning when she looks out the window.