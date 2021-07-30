How to put an end to the traffic in antiques?

Many feel that the COVID-19 pandemic is stealing their present and jeopardizing their future. But this unprecedented global public health emergency is also precipitating the destruction of our past, one piece at a time. Indeed, the pandemic has exacerbated the theft and trafficking of antiques and historical manuscripts, eroding our collective memory and our ability to share it with future generations.

Although antiquity theft has been a problem since antiquity itself, its pace has accelerated during the pandemic, especially in the Middle East and North Africa – regions rich in heritage sites. While many societies remain at a stalemate due to the pandemic, looters and smugglers are reducing ancient sites to rubble. Illegal digging of antiquities in Egypt alone more than doubled in 2020.

It is difficult to estimate the exact size and monetary value of the illicit antiques market. According to Roger Atwood’s book Stealing History in 2020, it could be worth between $ 300 and $ 6 billion a year. UNESCO reports that the illicit trade in cultural goods – of which antiques trafficking is a part – is worth $ 10 billion a year. A portion of these profits are known to be used to finance conflicts and global terrorism.

Between 2010 and 2014, there was a substantial increase in the illegal antiquities trade from the Levant, largely due to ongoing conflicts. According to the Antiques Trafficking and Anthropology of Heritage (ATHAR) research project, which investigates and documents the digital underworld of looted object trafficking, the pace of such activity in the Middle East and North Africa accelerated further during the pandemic.

This increase in theft and smuggling of antiques has been caused by several interconnected reasons. First, trafficking in antiques provides a vital source of income for those who lost their jobs during the pandemic. Second, due to COVID-19 closures and budget cuts, authorities have relaxed surveillance of archaeological sites and museums, leaving them more vulnerable to theft and looting. Third, many traffickers have successfully capitalized on the rise of the digital economy during the pandemic. Indeed, the illicit online trade in looted antiques increased after the pandemic. Today, these articles are not only widely sold on the dark web, but also on popular social media platforms.

Antiques trafficking is not the exclusive domain of terrorist groups and organized criminal networks. Conscious or unconscious collectors and auction houses, impoverished local populations and tourists also contribute to this theft. As such, all of us – civil society, businesses, governments and international organizations – must step up to protect our past.

The antiques market is determined by supply and demand. Antiques are sold in legal and illegal markets. There are also gray markets, where antiques of unknown origin or whose documents have been lost are sold. It is not always easy to distinguish these markets, but it is what needs to be done to protect our past.

There are practical steps we can take in the short term, such as training border officials to help them differentiate between original and counterfeit coins, electronic tagging of all antiques, promoting more transparent auctions and imposition of more severe penalties on traffickers.

There have long been calls for a global policy to combat trafficking in antiques.

However, existing frameworks lack enforcement mechanisms and do not take into account technological developments such as digital commerce. Therefore, we must develop binding agreements that correspond to the realities of the 21st century. As antiques trafficking has moved online, we need to work with digital marketplaces, social media platforms, and payment processing companies. The conclusion of a binding agreement based on the fundamental actions of UNESCO to combat the illicit sale of cultural objects online is a good starting point.

Education is also a key tool in the fight against antique trafficking as too many groups ignore the challenge and its implications. The debate is necessary because all the actors concerned do not agree on the way forward. It is through initiatives like the Himaya Project – led by the Qatar National Library in association with UNESCO, Interpol and the World Customs Organization – that we can fight the trafficking of antiques and manuscripts. Such projects and initiatives can help us raise awareness, help others realize the importance of heritage elements, cultivate public debates around their preservation and decide how best to protect them.

Controlling the trafficking of heritage material across the Middle East and North Africa is a Herculean task, but it is possible if we unite. National libraries, museums, international organizations and civil society groups must continue to work together to raise awareness and promote binding rules that tackle this grave threat to the historic rights of nations and peoples.

In 2015, Antony Blinken, then Assistant Secretary of State of the United States, said that “every ancient artifact, rich in memory, rich in meaning, evokes a story we can hardly afford to lose.” His words were right then and are still right today. We cannot ignore the trafficking in antiques and cultural manuscripts. By losing them, we lose part of our collective past forever. Who will release the story if it is stolen?

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.