How to pretend to be in Tokyo

While your travel plans are on hold, you can pretend you’re in a new place for the night. All over the world at home invites you to channel the spirit of a new place each week with recommendations on how to explore the culture, all from the comfort of your home.

A few years ago, I walked the neon-lit streets of Tokyo for the first time, wide-eyed and jet-lagged. It only took three days to learn some of the city’s secrets. If you can’t find the perfect noodle shop for lunch, for example, look up above and you’ll see another dozen options, filling the upper floors of what you thought were office buildings. Or that famous places – like Shibuya crossing, the intersection you saw in 100 time-lapse views – is famous for a reason, but there is so much more to be learned by choosing a random metro station and taking a long walk.

It had to be a big year for tourism for the city – already one of the most visited in the world – because it was to welcome the now Postponed Olympic Games and Paralympic Games. This, of course, did not happen.

With most of the world still confined to their homes, this trip to Tokyo will have to wait for the millions of people who have canceled flights and hotel reservations. In the meantime, there are ways to capture the spirit of a city that is sometimes impenetrable, always fascinating. Maybe, just for one night, these recommendations might even make you feel like you’re there.