How to pretend to be in Tokyo
While your travel plans are on hold, you can pretend you’re in a new place for the night. All over the world at home invites you to channel the spirit of a new place each week with recommendations on how to explore the culture, all from the comfort of your home.
A few years ago, I walked the neon-lit streets of Tokyo for the first time, wide-eyed and jet-lagged. It only took three days to learn some of the city’s secrets. If you can’t find the perfect noodle shop for lunch, for example, look up above and you’ll see another dozen options, filling the upper floors of what you thought were office buildings. Or that famous places – like Shibuya crossing, the intersection you saw in 100 time-lapse views – is famous for a reason, but there is so much more to be learned by choosing a random metro station and taking a long walk.
It had to be a big year for tourism for the city – already one of the most visited in the world – because it was to welcome the now Postponed Olympic Games and Paralympic Games. This, of course, did not happen.
With most of the world still confined to their homes, this trip to Tokyo will have to wait for the millions of people who have canceled flights and hotel reservations. In the meantime, there are ways to capture the spirit of a city that is sometimes impenetrable, always fascinating. Maybe, just for one night, these recommendations might even make you feel like you’re there.
Listen to the city
I first met Kazuto Okawa, who performs under the name LLLL, in front of a convenience store in the original Koenji district on my first night in Tokyo. He was sitting on a sidewalk in a circle of friends, his face obscured by long, disheveled hair. Over the years since that first encounter, his music – a mix of sweet pop hooks and space-age soundscapes – has become synonymous with town to me. If those conflicting feelings of disorientation and joy that strike every visitor to Tokyo could be translated into sound, that would be it.
When I asked Mr. Okawa what music best represented his hometown, he directed me to the classics. Musician Keigo Oyamada, better known as Cornelius, is sometimes reductively called the “Japanese Beck” for the way he easily swings between genres. Each album is a journey, but for the most evocative of the city, Mr. Okawa offers his 1995 album “69/96.“It’s always futuristic,” he says. “A perfect match with Tokyo.”
If Cornelius is too out for you, Mr. Okawa recommends “Kazemachi Roman” by Tokyo folk rock pioneers, Happy End: You may recognize a song from the soundtrack at this great tribute to Tokyo, “Lost in translation. “
To begin to understand the phenomenon that is the Tokyo J-pop scene, Mr. Okawa says to start with Sheena Ringo. “Kabukicho no joou. “He’s capturing the dark side of town,” he said. “And it turns out to be one of the most popular J-pop songs of all time.” For the flip side of pop – maybe it’s a more lively summer night you’re trying to recreate – he recommends Taeko Ohnuki, aptly titled “Sunbath. “
Cooking at the table
No trip to Tokyo is complete without plenty of food. While it can be difficult to accurately recreate a bona fide Tokyo bowl of ramen or sushi plate, there is a lot you can do at home.
Head toward New York Times Kitchen for a selection of simple and quick dishes, from Yakitori (yes you can really do it at home) nori chips (perfect with a cold Japanese lager).
For something more complex and seasonally appropriate, follow the lead of Motoko Rich, Times bureau chief in Tokyo. “With the weather getting colder, it’s time to pull out the butane burner for shabu shabu, a classic Japanese dinner you can cook and eat right at the table,” she says.
Start by making a kombu dashi, a dried kelp flavored broth, then take some beef, tofu, vegetables and mushrooms and dip them in the bubbling liquid, making sure to mix the ingredients long enough for them to cook. “While we can cook shabu shabu at home, it also reminds me of the posh mid-20th century restaurants in Tokyo, where waiters wear kimonos and carry royal dishes to tables. Ms. Rich recommends this recipe by Just One Cookbook.
Expand your literary horizons
If you want to get lost in Tokyo curling up with a good book, we’ve got plenty of recommendations, whether it’s a long work of fiction you are after or more snackable short stories. There is more – one lot more … than Haruki Murakami. Ms. Rich recommends “Breasts and eggs” by Mieko Kawakami. “I love the way Kawakami refers to real and recognizable, but not exotic, places in Tokyo,” she said. “You feel in the know, reading it, rather than like being introduced to another precious world. This is Tokyo as it is lived, not a movie set.
See the city on screen
If you are looking for a televised and subtitled evening, start with worthy of frenzy “Midnight dinner: stories from Tokyo»On Netflix. The show is about customers passing by a tiny restaurant with counter service that is only open from midnight to 6 a.m. With heartwarming, hilarious, and melancholy turns, it’s a moving portrayal of Tokyo after dark. If the opening title streak isn’t doing you good, check your pulse: it’s ASMR For the soul.
When it comes to movies, as Mike Hale, TV critic for The Times, said, “Tokyo is both the most cosmopolitan and the most local city you can imagine, and it’s a perfect combination for storytelling, as has been shown from the directors of Kurosawa to Kiarostami via Sofia Coppola. “
Where to start then? You can’t jump Akira Kurosawa, the influential filmmaker whose career spanned nearly six decades. Mr. Hale recommends “Stray dog” (1949), filmed in Tokyo in the aftermath of World War II. He describes it as “a walking tour of the city in pure survival mode”. Then try “Tokyo Drifter” (1966) by Seijun Suzuki. “Suzuki’s stylized yakuza story poses traditional themes of honor and corruption against a jazzy, jagged and surreal distillation of the rapidly changing city,” he said. Finally, for something more contemporary, check out the Cannes Palm d’Or “Shoplifters” (2018) by Hirokazu Kore-eda. In Mr. Hale’s opinion, the film, About a Family of Con artists, “shows both the modern metropolis glittering and the shadow world just beyond neon.”
Get lost in the virtual world
While Japan’s most famous video game figure internationally may be an Italian plumber tasting mushrooms, there are also plenty of games more grounded in real Tokyo life than Super Mario Bros. Brian Ashcraft, a senior Osaka-based writer on the games site Kotaku, recommends the extensive “Yakuza” series, which follows Kazuma Kiryu as he makes his name in the underworld. Yakuza games are full of action, but with dance battles, karaoke sessions, and laugh-out-loud dialogue, they’re also shameless. “This year, all events and trips to Tokyo have been canned,” said Ashcraft. “The Yakuza games do a fantastic job of bringing certain parts of the city to life. These obsessive digital recreations mimic the idea of Tokyo. For me, that’s good enough.
