How to pretend to be in Riviera Maya, Mexico, today

While your travel plans are on hold, you can pretend you’re in a new place for the night. Around the World at Home invites you to channel the spirit of a new place each week with recommendations on how to explore the culture, all from the comfort of your home.

It is a land of mangroves along the Caribbean Sea, home to some of the earliest astronomers, and a day trip back in time to ancient towns like Chichén Itzá, a Unesco World Heritage.

Known as the Riviera Maya, the ever popular vacation corridor south of Cancun to Tulum draws legions of revelers to its white sand beaches. Gatherings, of course, are not secure these days, but with a little imagination you can savor the culture and cuisine of the region.