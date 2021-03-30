How to pretend to be in New Orleans tonight

While your travel plans are on hold, you can pretend you’re in a new place for the night. Around the World at Home invites you to channel the spirit of a new place each week with recommendations on how to explore the culture, all from the comfort of your home.

Over the decade since my first visit, I have often imagined myself at home in New Orleans. I think of the syncopated threshing of a snare, the sheer pleasure of an afternoon stroll with a beer to go in hand, and the candy-colored shotgun houses that dig into the ground at angles. strange. And so it wasn’t a huge surprise when, in early 2021, I found myself packing my life and moving to Crescent City for a few months. Why not be somewhere that I love during this difficult time, I thought? Why not live a little while in my dreams?