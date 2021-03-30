How to pretend to be in New Orleans tonight
While your travel plans are on hold, you can pretend you’re in a new place for the night. Around the World at Home invites you to channel the spirit of a new place each week with recommendations on how to explore the culture, all from the comfort of your home.
Over the decade since my first visit, I have often imagined myself at home in New Orleans. I think of the syncopated threshing of a snare, the sheer pleasure of an afternoon stroll with a beer to go in hand, and the candy-colored shotgun houses that dig into the ground at angles. strange. And so it wasn’t a huge surprise when, in early 2021, I found myself packing my life and moving to Crescent City for a few months. Why not be somewhere that I love during this difficult time, I thought? Why not live a little while in my dreams?
New Orleans is first and foremost resilient. The Mardi Gras parades were canceled this year, although that did not prevent New Orleans from find ways to celebrate (nothing will ever do). In recent months, marching bands have taken to street corners in front of masked and socially distant spectators instead of crowded nightclubs. Strangers always tell you about the The Saints from their porches. My visions of this city can still be filtered through a visitor’s blurry lens, but I know I’m going to pretend I’m still there long after I’m gone. Here are also a few ways to do it.
Turn up that radio
The music of New Orleans is a collage of sounds: it is the birthplace of jazz, the frenzied dance music known as bounce, popularized by superstars like Big Freedia, the call and answer songs of Mardi Gras Indians, and more. For a taste of the sounds of this loud and punchy city, there is no better place to start than the wonderfully eclectic WWOZ, a community-supported radio station that has been broadcasting since 1980. Fortunately, you can listen to it from anywhere online. It’s only a matter of time before you start getting to know the different DJs and researching your favorites.
Put on an organized playlist
“New Orleans is not a peripheral music scene,” said Soul Sister, who hosted a show on WWOZ for over 25 years, told me. “New Orleans is the reason for it all.” Soul Sister was one of the few local experts I consulted to set up a playlist which will send you directly to New Orleans. Among its recommendations are a rebound classic by DJ Jubilee and the music of Renaissance Marching Band, which brings her back to the afternoons spent celebrating in the street: “It reminds me of the energy and the freedom of being in the second line parades on Sundays, dancing non-stop in every neighborhood for three or four hours. She said.
On this playlist you will also find classics – the exuberant piano by Professor Longhair, for example, start – recommended by Keith Spera who writes about music for the Times-Picayune / New Orleans Advocate. By the end of the playlist, you will no doubt agree with Mr. Spera’s assessment of New Orleans music: “There is no such thing as a singular style of” New Orleans music. -Orléans ”- is it jazz? Rhythm & Blues? Funk? Bounce? – but you know it when you hear it.
Expand your collection of cookbooks
Much like its music, New Orleans cuisine contains a plethora of Creole, Cajun, African, Vietnamese and other flavors colliding like nowhere else. A good place to start is Dooky Chase Cookbook, the recipes collected from Lea Chase, who died in 2019, of Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, an institution that has welcomed civil rights leaders, presidents and countless regulars to its site in Treme, the district where jazz was born. Then, enjoy the Cajun influence on the city with “Mosquito Supper Club: Cajun Recipes from an Endangered Bayou”, by Melissa M. Martin who supervises a restaurant of the same name in the Uptown district of New Orleans. Mrs. Martin recommends making her grandmother oyster soup. “I can imagine him stirring a pot over the Bayou Petit Caillou and seasoning a broth with salted Louisiana oysters, Creole tomatoes and salted pork,” Ms. Martin said. “The marriage of three ingredients transports me to the small fishing village that I call home, where salt was and still is in the air.”
Prepare Nola Noodle Soup
“It’s New Orleans’ best-kept secret,” Chef Linda Green, better known as Ms. Linda, told me when I asked about her specialty. Crowds from the festival and the second row come to her for y-ka-mein, a corned beef noodle soup often eaten as a late-night snack or the next morning’s cure (hence its nickname “Old Sober”) . The origins of the dish are mysterious: a product of cultural exchange involving, depending on who you ask, black soldiers returning from the Korean War or Chinese railway workers who arrived in the 1800s. Ms. Linda’s family recipe is also a mystery (she attributes to the globetrotting chef Anthony Bourdain for encouraging her to keep it a secret). But she shared versions of his recipe, so you can try it out at home. “It will bring you closer to reality,” she said with a wink I could almost hear on the phone.
Walk it
New Orleans is a city steeped in history and it can be hard to know what you’re looking at without some guidance. You can feel like you are on your own walking tour thanks to Free walking tours, who transferred his expertise to YouTube. You can now stroll through the grandiose Garden District, move away the sensationalism around The voodoo traditions of New Orleans and immerse yourself in the history of jazz by Treme. “New Orleans is full of a painful history and is also known as one of the funniest cities in the world,” said Andrew Farrier, one of the tour guides. “I think it’s helpful for all of us to know how these two things can live so close to each other.”
Fix a glass
Unlike so many portrayals of the city’s pop culture, New Orleans drink scene goes well beyond the whirlwind of debauchery that is Bourbon Street. There are the classic New Orleans inventions, of course, like the Sazerac, but for something a little different, turn to one of the city’s most revered mixologists. Chris Hannah, from Jewel of the South, invented the Bywater like a neo-Orlean version Brooklyn. “Among the ingredient substitutions, I swapped rum for rye as a cheeky nod to our age-old saying, ‘New Orleans is the northernmost tip of the Caribbean,’” Mr. Hannah said. .
Have a little party
While it’s impossible to fully channel the spirit of a New Orleans dive bar at home, combine the above playlist with your quarantine pod and a “set-up” and you might just get close to it. What is a setup, you ask? It’s a basic dive bar order that will give you half a pint of your alcohol of choice, a blender, and a stack of plastic cups. It’s also an often overlooked part of New Orleans drink culture, according to Deniseea Taylor, a cocktail enthusiast who goes through the Cocktail Goddess. “When you find a bar with a setup, you’re really in Nola,” Ms. Taylor said. “The first time I experimented with a setup, it was paired with a $ 5 fish plate, a match made in heaven.
Relax with a story or two
It’s no surprise that New Orleans, with its triumphant and tragic history, syncretic culture, and pervasive love of entertainment, is a place of stories. There is a wide range of literature to choose from. For something recent, pick up “The yellow house”, a memoir by Sarah M. Broom, who Times book reviewer Dwight Garner called “energetic, rolling and multi-chambered.” Going further back in time, try “Coming Through Slaughter”, a fictional interpretation of the life of jazz pioneer Buddy Bolden by Michael Ondaatje.
If you fancy a documentary, Clint Bowie, artistic director of the New Orleans Film Festival, recommends Lily Keber’s “Buckjumping”, which highlights the dancers of the city. For something fictitious, Mr. Bowie points out “Eve’s Bayou” directed by Kasi Lemmons. It’s hard to forget that New Orleans is a city built on a swamp when you feel the overwhelming humidity or lose your footing on crumbling streets, and this film will take you deeper into that ethereal environment. “Set in the bayou country of Louisiana in the ’60s, we couldn’t think of a better movie to spark southern Gothic reveries on a visit to the Louisiana swamps draped in Spanish moss,” Mr. Bowie said.
How are you going to channel the spirit of New Orleans into your home? Share your ideas in the comments.
To follow the next articles in this series, subscribe to our At Home newsletter.