How to fight against deforestation? Give indigenous peoples their land rights.

Deforestation rates are significantly lower in forests protected and governed by indigenous peoples, according to a new report.

The result comes from an analysis of more than 300 scientific studies of forests in indigenous and tribal territories of Latin America and the Caribbean over the past two decades.

The report – released Thursday by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Fund for the Development of Indigenous Peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean – found that, on average, the forests of indigenous territories and tribals were much better preserved than other forests in the region.

From 2006 to 2011, indigenous-controlled forests in the Peruvian Amazon reduced deforestation by twice as much as other protected areas in the region, according to the report.

In the Amazon basin, which is home to at least 10% of the known biodiversity in the world, levels of forest destruction in indigenous territories from 2003 to 2016 were lower than in other protected areas. Indigenous territories cover a total of 28% of the Amazon basin but only account for 2.6% of carbon emissions, according to the report.

Forest clearing destroys the balance of water, minerals and organic matter. The threat to the Amazon rainforest is a threat to the global climate balance. (Photo: COLLART Hervé / Sygma via Getty Images)

Forests are huge carbon sinks and vital tools for containing the climate crisis as well as for stabilizing regional temperatures and rainfall patterns. Indigenous territories hold about a third of all the carbon stored in forests in Latin America and the Caribbean and 14% of the carbon in tropical forests around the world.

“Indigenous and Afro-descendant peoples in the forest areas of Latin America have done a great job taking care of their forests,” said David Kaimowitz, director of the forestry and agricultural facility at FAO and lead author of the report.

These communities, with generations of experience in successfully protecting nature, have a strong track record in forest protection, according to the report. They generally favor smaller-scale, more diverse agriculture that extracts far less from the land than industrial operations.

But they are constantly threatened by the effects of climate change as well as by incursions from industries such as beef, soybean, palm oil and fossil fuel production, as well as mining and oil production. ‘lumbering. These threats have increased as road construction makes forests more accessible and advances in technology facilitate mining and agriculture in remote areas. In the meantime, some governments have reduced their support for indigenous land rights.

Cecilia Rivas, the “captain” of the The Kariña women, a small indigenous community living in the heart of Venezuela The Imataca Forest Reserve, works tirelessly to protect its community. For decades the The Kariña, like other indigenous communities in the region, have seen industry invade their forests for mining and logging.

“The forest provides us with food, water and gives us shelter. It’s not something foreign to us, but another living being, ”said Rivas, who also works to promote gender equality in the agroforestry sector. “We only take what we need, nothing more.”

To protect forests, governments and industry must listen, she said. “Before taking any action, the voices of the indigenous peoples who inhabit the forests must be heard. Our point of view is the one that must guide each project carried out in our territories.

Cecilia Rivas is the “captain” of the Kariña women, a small indigenous community living in Venezuela whose lands are threatened by industry. (Photo: María González Guevara)

An example of this is an indigenous-led initiative that Rivas worked on with help from the Venezuelan government and FAO.

In 2019, the Kariña women founded Tukupu, a logging company run by indigenous women, named after a small striped fish native to the forest that has been threatened by industrial threats. The government granted them 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres) of the Imataca Forest Reserve, which has become the heart of restoration efforts to revitalize areas destroyed by logging and mining. Women have cultivated hundreds of nurseries to grow plants for reforestation, and the company is also working to revive the tupuku fish population.

“We need to focus and follow the lead of indigenous and tribal land defenders in order to protect forest biodiversity and even prevent the next pandemic,” said Ada Marisol Recinos of the nonprofit. Amazon Watch, who was not involved in the report. Scientists have discovered that deforestation and the destruction of biodiversity increases the risk of pandemic by creating conditions conducive to the spread of pathogens dangerous to humans.

“This scientific consensus [in the report] gives the leaders of our world a mandate to defend the rights of indigenous and tribal communities, ”Recinos said. “Otherwise, sensitive biomes and tropical forests, like the Amazon, will remain threatened or, worse, reach a irreversible tipping point. “

The report contains a list of policy recommendations for governments and international organizations, including granting land rights to indigenous peoples, compensating them for the environmental protection they provide, and helping them to promote and develop sustainable forestry.

“The pressures [Indigenous people face]… are growing at such a rate that they need more external assistance than they needed in the past, “said Kaimowitz,” so the report also calls on the international community and governments to act and doing specific things that we know work. “

The strongest policy recommendation of the report is that governments formally recognize and ensure respect for indigenous land rights. The report found that from 2000 to 2012, deforestation rates in indigenous territories holding land titles in the Bolivian, Brazilian and Colombian Amazon were one-third of those in ecologically similar forests.

Securing indigenous peoples’ land rights is “an effective and cost-effective way to reduce carbon emissions,” the report concludes.

Other recommendations include tackling the poverty that plagues many indigenous communities through payment for conservation programs, examples of which are already underway in parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico, Mexico and the Caribbean. Costa Rica, Guatemala and Ecuador.

In 2008, the Ecuadorian government launched the Socio Bosque program offering financial incentives to local and indigenous communities to protect forests and reduce emissions over a 20-year period. So far, nearly 200 communities have received payments to conserve about 1.5 million hectares (3.6 million acres) of forest under a program designed to combine conservation and poverty reduction . The areas of Ecuador where Socio Bosque has been implemented experienced an approximately 80% decrease in deforestation rates from 2008 to 2016.

“If we invest the money and make the political decisions we need to make, these communities will thrive, our climate will benefit and biodiversity will benefit,” Kaimowitz told HuffPost.

The report comes at a time of renewed emphasis on drastically cutting emissions to solve the climate crisis. In April, US President Joe Biden will host his first climate summit, while it is expected to strengthen the country’s commitments to the Paris climate agreement ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November. Biden also pledged to protect 30% of the land and oceans of the United States by 2030.

Kaimowitz said he hopes the report will encourage world leaders to make indigenous voices and solutions a centerpiece of their commitments to save the planet.

“We looked at the region as a whole. We looked at general trends. We have identified what it is about these indigenous and Afro-descendant cultures and other factors that have enabled them to be the guardians of the forest, ”he said. “The point is, it’s not a fairy tale. It’s science. “

