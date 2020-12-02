How to enjoy the benefits of food as medicine

Sorghum has nutritional and health benefits. Smallholder farmer Catherine Sibanda examines her sorghum crop in the field, Jambezi district, Zimbabwe, March 2015. Credit: Busani Bafana / IPS

BULAWAYO, Dec. 2 (IPS) – COVID-19 has magnified global food insecurity and led to poor diets and worsening malnutrition, food experts say. They called for a deliberate global investment in food as a medicine due to growing food-related diseases.

The famous Greek physician Hippocrates predicted the future of food. He is credited with saying, “Let food be your medicine and medicine be your food.” COVID-19 has pushed the conversation about food as a medicine onto the global agenda as more people pay attention to their health and more and more what they eat.

“COVID 19 has exposed the American population to infectious diseases, and it started the conversation about food is medicine and how we need to reset our food system to create better, more nutrient-dense food,” doctor and author, Mark Hyman, said in a plenary session during the ‘Reset the Food System from Farm to Fork’ virtual dialogue co-hosted by the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition (BCFN) and Food Tank.

Hyman said a revamped food system that improves people’s health is a good strategy for pandemic resistance. He said that food as medicine is part of medical care because it works better, faster, and cheaper than most drugs and is probably the most effective treatment we have for most. chronic diseases.

“The science is clear that higher nutrient density and food quality play a huge role in human health and protective foods, foods that protect you against disease and have medicinal properties,” Hyman said. He offered to eat cheaper plant-based foods. “We need to rethink agriculture and introduce more nutrient-dense foods.”

At the start of this year, the United Nations warned that the pandemic would worsen a global food crisis – the worst in 50 years. The international body has said the pandemic will put nutrition beyond the reach of many.

“Our food systems are failing and the COVID-19 pandemic is making matters worse,” warned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, proposing three plans of action to strengthen a failing food system.

Guterres said countries should designate food and nutrition services as essential while implementing protections for those working in the sector, prioritizing food supply chains and strengthening social protection for young children. , pregnant and breastfeeding women, the elderly and other risk groups. He also advocated for the transformation of food systems for a more inclusive and sustainable world.

Over 820 million people around the world do not have enough to eat even though there is plenty of food to feed everyone. Globally, some 144 million children under five are stunted due to malnutrition.

The UN has warned that nearly 690 million people, or 8.9% of the world’s population, were undernourished in 2019. This figure could rise to more than 840 million by 2030 if the current trend continues.

Collaboration is the key to healthy eating and living

Peggy Liu, president of the Joint US-China Clean Energy Cooperation (JUCCCE), said more and more people are seeking the medicinal benefits of food. It was therefore essential to bring together all the actors in the food and health value chain; farmers, doctors, nutritionists and well-being professionals to collaborate.

“Food is the most intimate act we do with our body. Why aren’t we paying more attention to it and how can we all come together to redraw the food story? Liu asked who noted that effective policies are good for tackling problems such as food waste. She said, for example, that China has a Empty plate campaign, which reduced food waste considered one of the main sources of emissions.

Filomena Maggino, advisor to the Italian Prime Minister and coordinator of the “Benessere Italia” steering committee, underlined the need to change the mentality of political decision-makers to adopt policies that support healthy diets and promote multisectoral coordination between stakeholders in the food.

“We know that eating better is an important part of a longer and healthier life,” said Walter Ricciardi, scientific adviser to the Italian Minister of Health, member of the European Advisory Committee on Health Research at the World Organization health, adding: must do now is that multinational organizations such as the European Union and the World Health Organization must work to make it a social responsibility, for example, by providing governments with the best information to decide which are the best strategies in matters of taxation, financing and subsidizing. “

“Food is something we can’t live without, and we have to promote good food. What we eat hurts us, ”said Sara Bleich, professor of public health policy at the TH Chan School of Public Health at Harvard. She argued that people should not only be fed healthily, but that the world must address the deep inequalities that exist in access to food.

It’s time to act

Sandro Demaio, renowned public health expert and founder of the Sandro Demaio Foundation, said no country is immune to malnutrition. With the world focused on food and health, the United Nations Food Systems Summit is an opportunity to accelerate significant progress in food policy.

“Published science alone will never change the world, it’s about translating that into content messages and concepts that people can easily relate to and digest,” Demaio said. “We need to hold each other and our leaders accountable, and we are doing this and protecting not only future generations, but also the billions who currently lack the opportunity to enjoy good nutrition and a life. healthy. “

