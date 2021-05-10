How to assess the willingness of the United States to suspend patent protection on vaccines?

Colombia was one of the first countries in the Americas to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility. Credit: PAHO / Karen González

BRUSSELS / ROME, May 10 (IPS) – News of the Biden administration’s desire to lift intellectual property rights protections in the event of the Covid-19 pandemic has plunged the world into turmoil, even as these in recent days this will had become more and more aerial.

A big step forward? Victory for the “South” and the movements that are fighting for it (including, for more than a year, the Agora of the Inhabitants of the Earth – agora-humanite.org – even if from the start we considered that the suspension provisional was a “default” solution)?

Do we experience humanitarian compassion and the confirmed domination of the rich over the poor?

Interesting aspects

The position taken by Biden constitutes the change expected by the world. The media pressure on Biden and on Democratic representatives in Congress was so great that a negative or uncertain response would have cost Biden dearly in terms of the overall image. Language and form were also good, unlike the previous administration. Biden did not disappoint.

Second point. It has breathed new life into the “international community” with hope and credibility in a dramatic phase for the entire world population. We are still a long way from Pope Francis’ “All Brothers”, but Catholic Biden did not fail to wink at his Pope’s public incitement

Finally, he forced the EU to follow suit. Yesterday, for the first time in many years of rejection, the EU also said it was ready to discuss it.

Crucial aspects

The bottom line is that the change is not so obvious.

Why? Let’s take a close look at the statement by Katherine Tai, the US Trade Representative to the World Trade Organization (WTO)

The statement begins with another statement of faith on the protection of intellectual property rights. “This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures. The Administration firmly believes in the protection of intellectual property, but in the service of putting an end to this pandemic, it supports the lifting of these protections for Covid-19 vaccines “. No dissociation with the founding principles of the dominant economy, no clear and open contrast with the business world and the pharmaceutical industry, especially the American one. In addition, the support provided is rather restrictive, limited only to anti-Covid-19 vaccines. By introducing such a restriction in a very complex scientific and technological field (the production of basic materials essential for the production of vaccines, for example, is excluded), the effective possibilities of suspension of protection are considerably reduced. Article 31 of the WTO-TRIPS treaties provides for the possibility of derogating from the protection of intellectual property in the event of serious needs and public intervention. Mention is made in particular of the “compulsory license”, which authorizes a State to allow the “local” production of all therapeutic tools (tests / diagnostics, drugs, vaccines, etc.) without the agreement of the companies holding the patents. In fact, this is the first time that the United States has not been generous but has shown that it accepts the respect of the WTO travel rules that it has always fought against since 1995 because they were seen as contrary to their interests. In other words, the important “ political ” change is that the United States, by failing to abide by international treaties that do not suit it, has become a state that is ready, in the case of the United States. Covid-19 vaccines, to discuss how to apply them. the existing rules. In addition, the treaties already specify the conditions under which exceptions to the protection of intellectual property can be applied. If we add the above restriction, we must admit that the American position is rather tortuous and bizarre. But why are they doing it? A possible answer is given in the official press release. The United States is not committing to anything specific. They say: “We will actively participate in the text-based negotiations at the WTO to make this happen”, and rightly state that “these negotiations will take time given the consensual nature of the institution and the complexity of the issues. stake”. In other words, the United States is not saying, “well, from tomorrow we will apply the rules of provisional suspension under the conditions mentioned in the treaties.” No, the statement insists that the negotiations will take a long time. How long? Three months, a year, three years? According to experts in the field, it will take, if all goes well, almost a year to rewrite the rules. And in the meantime? It emerges that the real strategy of the United States is to favor logistical and financial solutions mainly concerning the production of vaccines, their distribution and their marketing at affordable prices, in particular for the 92 low-income countries and other middle-income countries. in increasing economic difficulty. The statement said, “The Administration’s goal is to get as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people as possible as quickly as possible. As our vaccine supply to the American people is secure, the administration will continue to redouble its efforts – working with the private sector and all possible partners – to expand vaccine manufacturing and distribution. It will also work to increase the raw materials necessary for the production of these vaccines ”.

To view the problem and the solutions of the health crisis as a problem of production, supply and purchase, of market price and of consumer solvency is typically an American-capitalist approach.

Along with the appeal of ensuring the security of vaccine supplies for the American people, the United States will redouble its efforts to increase the production and distribution of vaccines at affordable prices paid for by the government. Well, we find it hard to rate this as a major breakthrough.

A primarily public health policy and solutions to the dramatic pandemic go beyond the processes of vaccine production and consumption. No opening is made for a public vision of the pharmaceutical industry and the global health system.

Vaccines, and above all knowledge / science /, remain private under the ownership of patents. The market remains the principle and the fundamental regulatory mechanism. The financial imperatives of the market dictate the choices of public authorities.

Hence the absence of any mention of the fact that the central axis of global health policy must move from trade rules (WTO) to the rules of universal rights to health and the health system under the responsibility of international public bodies such as WHO, UNICEF, UNDP, UNEP, UNESCO …).

According to the US government, states are there to ensure the proper functioning of health markets, and to defend the security of their citizens in the context of “global economic governance” dominated by the rules of the WTO and the United Nations. World Bank. The richest states have the task of helping the poorest. See the role of Covax and its probable financial strengthening.

We remain in the midst of “rich and poor” structural dualism and the logic of the inevitability of aid and the domination of the “North” over the future of the peoples of the “South” and of the planet.

The oxygen crisis in India is a prime example of the consequence of the inadmissible commodification and privatization of oxygen for therapeutic purposes that has lasted for decades.

Forget health as a universal human right, a common good, a public good! Forget about “public health policy”.

In conclusion

The US position is new, but in some ways it is going in a direction that is not necessarily better. It is also important that the United States forced the EU, recalcitrant as it is, to declare yesterday that Europe is also willing to negotiate.

No one can say what the outcome of the negotiations will be. In the meantime, a focus on increasing vaccine production (“now that the American people are safe …”) means that the basic structural premises unfortunately remain unchanged.

Of course, the fact that the “good” emperor finally heard the cry of the people should not be dismissed. But is it enough to sing about victory? Whose victory is it?

Why should the peoples of Earth thank the United States for the step taken?

In order to hope that the symbolic value of the change made by Biden will turn into an effective process for the right to health and life of all the inhabitants of the Earth, other changes are objectively necessary.

The compassion of the powerful is only an illusory remedy.

*Riccardo petrella is professor emeritus of the Catholic University of Louvain (B) and Roberto Savio is president of Other News; co-founders of the Agora of the Inhabitants of the Earth.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram