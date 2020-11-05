World
How the world reacted to the American vote – Times of India
PARIS: From warnings to good wishes and mockery, governments around the world have reacted very differently to the hotly contested US election race between US President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden as votes continue to be counted.
Here is a selection:
“Everything about our country is seen in the United States as a red rag for a bull,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday. “That’s why we won’t comment. The Americans probably need to get their own house in order.”
He added, however, that the uncertainty surrounding election results in the world’s largest economy “could potentially have negative consequences for the world, especially the global economy.”
“What show! Ayatollah, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei tweeted on Wednesday. “It is said to be the most fraudulent election in US history. Who says that? The current president.”
The head of an international US election observation mission accused Trump of “flagrant abuse of power” after the US president called the polls a fraud and demanded that the vote count be stopped.
“Most disturbing is that with the presidential fanfare of the White House, that is to say with all the badges of power, the American commander-in-chief called for the end of the count because of his alleged victory, “Michael Link of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe told the German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said he hopes Trump wins.
The far-right leader, nicknamed “Tropical Trump,” has cultivated a close relationship with the Republican president.
“You know where I am, I was clear. I have a good relationship with Trump. I hope he gets re-elected,” Bolsonaro told supporters on Wednesday.
Britain has insisted its close partnership with the United States is in good hands with whoever wins – Trump or Democratic challenger Biden.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a populist ally of Trump, declined to be called to parliament when asked about the Republican’s premature claim of victory.
But the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dominic raab says, “I’m not worried about the relationship.”
Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya stressed the importance of respecting institutions.
“There are a lot of populists who don’t like institutions,” she said Thursday. “I’m not talking about the United States here, but populists in general around the world. That’s why it’s so important to protect our institutions … because at the end of the day, they are the guarantors of our democracy. . ”
German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Wednesday that the United States was facing a “very volatile situation” and a possible systemic crisis.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian reinforced recent statements from Paris that the nature of US-European relations had definitely changed under Trump.
Europe must build a “new transatlantic relationship, which is a new partnership” whoever wins, he said Thursday.
France under President Emmanuel Macron wants Europe to abandon its dependence on American military power for defense in particular.
Ignoring the caution of his EU colleagues, the Prime Minister of Melania Trump’s homeland – Slovenia – stepped out on Wednesday to congratulate Trump on his re-election.
“It’s pretty clear that the Americans elected Donald Trump and Mike pence for four more years, ”Janez Jansa wrote on Twitter.
Jansa, along with Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, was one of the few EU leaders to endorse Trump’s candidacy and said Biden would be “one of the weakest US presidents in history.”
