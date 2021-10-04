How the world reacted to Salah’s ‘exceptional’ goal for Liverpool

The Liverpool player has been called one of the best footballers in the world by his manager after a mind-blowing game against Man City.

Two magical Mohamed Salah moments kept Liverpool the only undefeated side in the Premier League this season after a thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

For 45 minutes, City’s collective outburst threatened to topple the Reds and inflict a first league defeat at Anfield in front of fans since 2017.

However, for all the beautiful football put together by Pep Guardiola’s line of creative midfielders, the English champions can’t call on a clinical finisher in the same league as Salah.

The Egyptian showed the other side of his game by creating Liverpool’s first goal for Sadio Mane with a perfectly weighted pass after passing Joao Cancelo.

But it is his arrival for the second place of his team that will be remembered for a long time.

Salah’s goal with Peter Drury’s commentary pic.twitter.com/xu3zVx9Asf – JudiMania (@ JudiMania7) October 3, 2021

Cancelo was this time one of four lagging behind City defenders as Salah ignored the attention of Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva before turning Aymeric Laporte and shooting high in front of Ederson on his weaker right foot.

“Only the best players in the world score goals like this,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. “Absolutely exceptional. Because this club never forgets anything, people will still be talking about that goal 50 to 60 years from now when they remember this game.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne’s late deflection saved a point for Guardiola’s men, but Salah’s goal stole the show.

I can’t believe I was there to witness this goal. Mo Salah, one of the greatest pic.twitter.com/1rOxCeoybH – Mohammedbhamjee_ (@ Bhamjee20) October 4, 2021

Salah has now scored in seven straight games and has nine in as many appearances this season, recalling memories of his sensational 44-goal debut season at Anfield in 2017-18.

“Right now he’s as lively and as good as I’ve seen him,” former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports. “I don’t see anyone playing better in the world right now. His record and his start to the season have been absolutely exceptional. “

Surely I can’t be the only one singing the Mo Salah song since they got up this morning. pic.twitter.com/llSnherWVy – Shane * (@Conwaino) October 4, 2021

Even Guardiola praised the 29-year-old and described him as “the best winger in the world. [Premier] the league has never seen ”.

🗣 Pep Guardiola on Mo Salah’s goal “I’ve never seen anything like it. He has to be the best winger the league has ever seen and the best player in the world right now. No one does it like him.#LIVMCI #Dynamism #MoSalah #PL pic.twitter.com/O8ffuog264 – Slander Sports ➐ (@SlanderSports) October 3, 2021

Take only 40 seconds of your day to appreciate the radiance of Mohamed Salah 🤩pic.twitter.com/QB4vOvTcso – Salah Central ™ (@SalahCentraI) October 3, 2021

The goal was enjoyed across the continent by none other than NBA player LeBron James.

YES IT IS !! https://t.co/FZbKa3VDv7 – LeBron James (@KingJames) October 3, 2021

The result leaves the Premier League title race in balance, with Liverpool one point behind leaders Chelsea and City in third place, two points off the top alongside a group of other clubs.

Salah’s current deal is set to expire in 2023 and the 29-year-old knows his value to Klopp’s men as negotiations for a new deal drag on.

Liverpool will have to fork out for Salah to extend his stay, but in this form he is worth it as a man who could win them the league.