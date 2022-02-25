How the World Is Seeking to Put Pressure on Russia

The United States, the European Union and several other countries and entities have expanded their economic sanctions against Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine.

The first actions in the most recent crisis were taken after President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia signed decrees on Monday recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk, two pro-Russian breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, and then later ordering troops to enter those areas.

The multipronged invasion began in earnest on Thursday, prompting the West to widen its efforts to crack down on Russia by targeting Mr. Putin’s top allies, the country’s banking system and its access to crucial technology, although some analysts have said the measures do not go far enough.

Here is a closer look at the measures that have been taken so far:

United States

Tuesday: The Biden administration announced that it would impose sanctions on Russia’s main development bank, VEB, and its military bank, Promsvyazbank, and enact comprehensive curbs on Russia’s sovereign debt, a move intended to cut off the country from Western financing.