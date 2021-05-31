How the “wandering meatloaf” got its teeth as hard as a rock

The researchers also found that the santabarbaraite particles were not evenly distributed throughout the stylus. Instead, they were concentrated at the top, closest to the tooth surface, and became more sparse at the bottom, where the stylet connected to the soft radula. This distribution pattern created a gradient, making the stylus stiffer and harder at the top and softer at the bottom.

“The body has enormous spatial control over where the mineral goes,” said Dr. Joester. “And that’s really, I guess, what got us thinking about how that could be used to create materials. If the organism can model that, can we do the same? “

The researchers decided to try to create a new 3D printer “ink” inspired by the chiton tooth. They started with a compound similar to chitin, then added two liquids: one containing iron and one containing phosphate. Mixing the ingredients together resulted in a thick paste that was studded with tiny particles of a mineral similar to santabarbaraite. “And then it’s ready to be printed – you can just transfer it to your 3D printer,” Dr Stegbauer said.

The ink hardened as it dried, but its final physical properties depended on the amount of iron and phosphate added to the mixture. The more we added, the more nanoparticles formed and the stiffer and harder the final material became. By tweaking the recipe in this way, the researchers were able to create objects as flexible and rubbery as a squid or as stiff and hard as bones.

“It should be possible to mix ink into a report that you can edit immediately before printing,” Dr. Joester said. “And that would allow you to change the composition, the amount of nanoparticles, and therefore the strength of the material on the fly. This means that you can print materials whose resistance changes very dramatically over relatively short distances. “

The technique could be useful in the burgeoning field of soft robotics, allowing engineers to create machines that are hard and rigid in some places and soft and flexible in others, said Dr Joester: “I think it would be. amazing if you could print everything. of these gradients in the structure.