How the “wandering meatloaf” got its teeth as hard as a rock
The gumboot chiton is not a glamorous creature. The large, lumpy mollusk crawls along the waters of the Pacific coast, pulling its reddish-brown body along the shore. It is sometimes known, not without reason, as “the wandering meatloaf”. But the chiton’s modest body hides an array of tiny but formidable teeth. These teeth, which the creature uses to scrape algae from rocks, are among the hardest materials known to exist in a living organism.
Today, a team of scientists have discovered a surprising ingredient in chiton’s rock-hard dentition: a rare iron-based mineral that had previously only been found in real rocks. Tiny particles of the mineral, which is strong but light, help harden the root of the mollusk’s teeth, the researchers reported in the journal PNAS Monday.
The discovery could help engineers design new types of materials, according to scientists, who have provided proof of principle by creating a new chiton-inspired ink for 3D printers.
A chiton forages by sweeping its flexible ribbon-shaped tongue, known as a radula, along rocks covered with algae. Its ultra-hard teeth are arranged in rows along the soft radula. A long hollow tube, called a stylet, anchors each tooth to the radula.
Scientists had previously found that the tops of chiton’s teeth contained an iron ore called magnetite, but knew less about the makeup of the stylus. “We knew there was iron in the top of the tooth,” said Linus Stegbauer, materials specialist at the University of Stuttgart, Germany, and first author of the article. “But in the root structure, we had no idea what was going on in there.”
In the new study, researchers analyzed chiton teeth using a variety of advanced imaging techniques, including several types of spectroscopy, which allow scientists to learn more about the chemical and physical properties of a material by observing how it interacts with light and other types of electromagnetic radiation.
The stylet, they discovered, contained tiny particles of some sort of iron-based mineral suspended in a softer matrix. (The matrix is made of chitin, the compound that makes up the exoskeletons of insects and crustaceans.)
Upon further analysis, they were stunned to discover that the mineral particles were santabarbaraite, a mineral that had never been observed in living creatures before. “It was a whole series of surprises, and then they just kept coming,” said Derk Joester, senior author and materials scientist at Northwestern University.
Santabarbaraite is a hard mineral but it contains less iron and more water than magnetite, which makes it less dense. The mineral could allow the chiton to build strong, light teeth while reducing its dependence on iron. “Iron is physiologically a rare material,” said Dr Joester.
The researchers also found that the santabarbaraite particles were not evenly distributed throughout the stylus. Instead, they were concentrated at the top, closest to the tooth surface, and became more sparse at the bottom, where the stylet connected to the soft radula. This distribution pattern created a gradient, making the stylus stiffer and harder at the top and softer at the bottom.
“The body has enormous spatial control over where the mineral goes,” said Dr. Joester. “And that’s really, I guess, what got us thinking about how that could be used to create materials. If the organism can model that, can we do the same? “
The researchers decided to try to create a new 3D printer “ink” inspired by the chiton tooth. They started with a compound similar to chitin, then added two liquids: one containing iron and one containing phosphate. Mixing the ingredients together resulted in a thick paste that was studded with tiny particles of a mineral similar to santabarbaraite. “And then it’s ready to be printed – you can just transfer it to your 3D printer,” Dr Stegbauer said.
The ink hardened as it dried, but its final physical properties depended on the amount of iron and phosphate added to the mixture. The more we added, the more nanoparticles formed and the stiffer and harder the final material became. By tweaking the recipe in this way, the researchers were able to create objects as flexible and rubbery as a squid or as stiff and hard as bones.
“It should be possible to mix ink into a report that you can edit immediately before printing,” Dr. Joester said. “And that would allow you to change the composition, the amount of nanoparticles, and therefore the strength of the material on the fly. This means that you can print materials whose resistance changes very dramatically over relatively short distances. “
The technique could be useful in the burgeoning field of soft robotics, allowing engineers to create machines that are hard and rigid in some places and soft and flexible in others, said Dr Joester: “I think it would be. amazing if you could print everything. of these gradients in the structure.
Source link