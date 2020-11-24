How the UN helped Benin become the fastest place in the world to start a business via mobile phone

Credit: United Nations Conference on Trade Development (UNCTAD), Geneva

GENEVA, November 24 (IPS) – Until recently, Benin was best known for its cotton exports and vibrant clothing designs. As of this year, it’s also the fastest place in the world to start a business. By providing a comprehensive online service, the government has helped entrepreneurs create businesses and jobs during the pandemic. One third of new entrepreneurs in Benin are women.

Earlier this year Sandra Idossou, a Beninese entrepreneur who previously ran a media company, decided she wanted to open a craft store in the country’s bustling commercial capital, Cotonou. After finding store space, his next step was to obtain a permit to operate the business.

With Covid restrictions in place and enforced by authorities, she logged on to mycompany.bj (in English, mybusiness), Benin’s new business registration website. In ten minutes on her smartphone, she had entered her information, photographed and downloaded her identity documents and paid by credit card. Two hours later, an email arrived with his certificates of incorporation and his business was officially established.

Sandra has benefited from a UN digital government platform called eRegistrations, which now places Benin, together with Estonia, as the fastest in the world to start a business, edging New Zealand, Georgia and Hong Kong, China. The EU average is three days, in New York it’s seven days.

ERregistrations operates in seven other developing countries (Argentina, Cameroon, El Salvador, Guatemala, Iraq, Lesotho and Mali) and installation is underway in two more (Bhutan and Cuba). The aim of the UN platform is not to break world records, but to make official procedures more accessible and transparent, especially for small businesses.

Laurent Gangbes, who heads the Beninese investment and export promotion agency (APIEx), which mycompany.bj, implemented with the help of Dutch funding, is proud of what he has accomplished.

Foreign entrepreneurs and investors have told me that they want to start a business from their mobile phone in order to avoid unnecessary travel. We have brought together several government departments and worked to simplify forms and reduce procedures to the bare minimum required.

This shows that when it comes to digital government, African countries are overtaking the rest of the world to be the best, he added.

Paper-based administrative procedures are characterized around the world by long queues at government offices, rude staff, frustrated users and the noise of rubber stamps.

But the reality can be worse, with the need to visit many different government departments, a bewildering array of forms mostly asking for the same information, repeated requests for certified copies of identity documents, long waits for documents. procedures which could be automatic and sometimes requests for bribes.

Credit: UNCTAD, Geneva

The time and cost to pay an agent to handle the paperwork can at best deter and at worst put the creation of a legal business out of reach. As a result, many SMEs and workers in developing countries are left in the informal economy, unable to access loans or insurance, without legal protection and contributing neither to taxes nor to social security. .

But it can also lead to political instability. A World Bank study after the Tunisian revolution, which was in part due to youth unemployment, found that a third of the country’s young entrepreneurs had difficulty accessing finance due to the administrative burdens associated with starting a business.

Administrative barriers are not limited to developing countries. A report by the US Office of Management and Budget calculated that in 2015, Americans spent 9.78 billion hours on federal paperwork.

And in the event of a global pandemic, government offices closed and staff sent home, reliance on paper forms can also prevent marriages, land sales and passport renewals.

In Benin, the online platform was launched just before the Covid crisis. But the investment has proven itself. The number of businesses created through the platform tripled between February and July, reaching 3,600 applications per month.

A third of the entrepreneurs were women, half were under 30 and half were based outside Cotonou. Government officials were able to verify documents and approve business requests from their homes, within the two-hour deadline.

Mr. Gangbes from APIEx is satisfied with the results obtained so far.

During the pandemic, the platform also helped those who had lost other sources of family income, as well as vulnerable rural populations, to start their own businesses. I am convinced this will contribute to Benin’s post-covid economic recovery. He also believes the platform is changing the way government works.

My staff now spend more time counseling clients and less time doing paper. They are happier and more productive. And we collect a lot of data on the private sector that will help shape our economic policy. The next step for the platform is to add new procedures, such as the renewal of commercial and commercial licenses.

Frank Grozel, who heads the electronic registration program at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), believes the possibilities of the digital government platform are limitless.

The platform can also be used for land registers, civil registers, social security systems, immigration services. In El Salvador, we use it to help the government fight crime.

He added that the pandemic had forced governments to speed up the migration of their online services. We are seeing tremendous interest in this area. As with businesses, the future of governments is digital.

