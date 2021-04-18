How the tiny kingdom of Bhutan over-vaccinated most of the world

THIMPHU, Bhutan – The Lunana region of Bhutan is remote even by the standards of an isolated Himalayan kingdom: it covers an area about twice the size of New York City, borders the far west of China, includes glacial lakes and some of the world’s highest peaks, and is inaccessible by car.

Yet most of the people who live there have already received a vaccine against the coronavirus.

Vials of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine arrived last month by helicopter and were distributed by health workers, who walked from village to village through snow and ice. Vaccinations took place in all 13 settlements in the region, even after the yaks damaged some of the field tents that volunteers had set up for patients.

“I got the vaccine first to prove to my compatriots that the vaccine does not cause death and is safe to take,” said Pema, a village chief in Lunana who is in his 50s and bears a name, by telephone. “After that, everyone here took the hit.”