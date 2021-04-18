How the tiny kingdom of Bhutan over-vaccinated most of the world
THIMPHU, Bhutan – The Lunana region of Bhutan is remote even by the standards of an isolated Himalayan kingdom: it covers an area about twice the size of New York City, borders the far west of China, includes glacial lakes and some of the world’s highest peaks, and is inaccessible by car.
Yet most of the people who live there have already received a vaccine against the coronavirus.
Vials of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine arrived last month by helicopter and were distributed by health workers, who walked from village to village through snow and ice. Vaccinations took place in all 13 settlements in the region, even after the yaks damaged some of the field tents that volunteers had set up for patients.
“I got the vaccine first to prove to my compatriots that the vaccine does not cause death and is safe to take,” said Pema, a village chief in Lunana who is in his 50s and bears a name, by telephone. “After that, everyone here took the hit.”
Lunana’s campaign is part of a silent vaccine success story in one of Asia’s poorest countries. Saturday, Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom that has focused on the well-being of its citizens above national prosperity, had administered a first dose of vaccine to more than 478,000 people, or more than 60 percent of its population. The Ministry of Health mentionned By this month, more than 93% of eligible adults had received their first vaccine.
The vast majority of the first doses of Bhutan were administered in around 1,200 vaccination centers over a period of one week in late March and early April. On Saturday, the country’s vaccination rate of 63 doses per 100 people was the sixth highest in the world, according to a New York Times database.
This rate was higher than that of the United Kingdom and the United States, more than seven times that of neighboring India and almost six times the world average. Bhutan is also ahead of several other geographically isolated countries with small populations, including Iceland and The Maldives.
Dasho Dechen Wangmo, Minister of Health of Bhutan, attributed his success to the “leadership and guidance” of the country’s king, public solidarity, a general lack of reluctance to vaccines and a primary health care system which “allowed us to take services even to the greatest number. remote areas of the country. “
“Being a small country with a population of just over 750,000, a two-week vaccination campaign was feasible,” Dechen Wangmo said in an email. “Minor logistical problems were encountered during the vaccination, but they were all manageable.”
All the doses used so far have been donated by the Indian government, where the drug is known as Covishield and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine producer. The government of Bhutan has said it plans to give second doses around eight to 12 weeks after the first cycle, according to the guidelines for the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Will Parks, the representative in Bhutan of UNICEF, the United Nations agency for children, said that the first round was a “success, not only in terms of coverage, but also in the way the vaccination campaign was carried out collectively from planning to implementation. “
“It involved the participation of the highest authority in the local community,” he said.
The campaign relied in part on a corps of volunteers, known as the Peacekeepers, who operate under the authority of the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.
In Lunana, eight volunteers pitched campaign tents and helped transport oxygen tanks from village to village, said Karma Tashi, a member of the government’s four-person vaccination team. The tanks were a precaution in case villagers reacted adversely to the fire.
To save time, Tashi said, the team administered vaccines during the day and walked between villages at night – often for 10 to 14 hours at a stretch.
The yak damage to the tents wasn’t the only hiccup. Some villagers did not show up for the vaccine initially because they were busy harvesting barley or because they were concerned about possible side effects. “But after telling them about the benefits, they agreed,” Tashi said.
As of April 12, 464 of the approximately 800 residents of Lunana had received a first dose, according to government data. The population figure includes minors who are not eligible for vaccines.
Health care in Bhutan, a landlocked country slightly larger than Maryland and bordering Tibet, is free. Between 1960 and 2014, life expectancy more than doubled, to 69.5 years, according to the World Health Organization. Immunization levels in recent years have been over 95 percent.
But Bhutan’s health system is “hardly self-sufficient” and patients who need expensive or sophisticated treatments are often sent to India or Thailand at government expense, said Dr Yot Teerawattananon, a Thai health economist at the ‘National University of Singapore.
A government committee in Bhutan meets once a week to make decisions about which patients to send overseas for treatment, Dr Yot said. He said the committee – which focuses on brain and heart surgery, kidney transplants and cancer treatment – was informally known as the “death panel.”

“I don’t think they could cope with the surge in severe Covid cases if that happened, so it’s important for them to prioritize vaccination against Covid,” he said, referring to to the health authorities of Bhutan.
Bhutan has reported less than 1,000 coronavirus infections and a single death. Its borders, narrow by global standards even before the pandemic, have been closed for a year with a few exceptions, and anyone entering the country must be quarantined for 21 days.
This includes Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, who received her first dose of vaccine last month in quarantine after a visit to Bangladesh. He has supported the vaccination effort in recent weeks on his official Facebook page.
“My days are interspersed with virtual meetings on many areas that require attention as I follow the vaccination campaign on the ground closely,” wrote surgeon Dr Tshering in early April. “So far, with your prayers and blessings, everything is going well.”
Lunana’s economy depends on the breeding and harvesting of a so-called caterpillar fungus which is prized as an aphrodisiac in China. People speak Dzongkha, the national language and a local dialect.
Last year the drama “Lunana: a yak in the classroomBecame the second film ever selected to represent Bhutan at the Oscars. It was filmed using solar batteries, and its distribution included local villagers.
Lunana chief Kaka, who bears a name, said the most important part of the vaccination campaign was not on the ground, but in the sky.
“If it hadn’t been for a helicopter,” he said, “getting the vaccines would have been a problem because there is no access road.
Chencho Dema reported from Thimphu, Bhutan, and Mike Ives from Hong Kong.