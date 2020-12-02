How the rich get richer

Patients seeking treatment at Redemption Hospital in Monrovia, Liberia. Credit: World Bank / Dominic Chavez

WASHINGTON DC, Dec. 2 (IPS) – The United Nations agency to end AIDS as a public health threat calls on leading politicians and governments around the world to ensure respect for the right to health care quality, and not just a privilege enjoyed by wealth breeds wealth. This simple concept of privilege has added to growing discontent with the inequalities that have deepened in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A document co-written this year by economists from the IMF and other institutions confirms that the wealthiest people are more likely to get a better return on their investments. It also shows that the children of wealthy people, while likely to inherit that wealth, will not necessarily get the same high returns on their investments.

Detailed data on wealth is extremely scarce, but 12 years of tax records (2004-2015) in Norway have opened a new window into wealth accumulation for individuals and their descendants.

The Nordic country has a wealth tax that requires assets to be declared by employers, banks and other third parties to reduce self-reporting errors. The data, made public under certain conditions, also makes it possible to put parents in touch with their children.

Data shows that a person in the 75th percentile of the wealth distribution who invested $ 1 in 2004 would have earned $ 1.50 at the end of 2015, or a 50% return. A person in the top 0.1 percent would have made $ 2.40 on the same dollar invested – a return of 140 percent.

Another important finding: high returns both bring people to the top of the wealth ladder and keep them from leaving it. Taking into account age, parental history and earnings, moving from the 10th to the 90th percentile of the wealth distribution increases the probability of reaching the highest 1% by 1.2 percentage points , against an average probability of 0.89%.

Why do the rich earn high returns? Conventional wisdom suggests that wealthier individuals invest more of their assets in higher risk investments, which can lead to higher returns.

But our research shows that wealthy people often get a higher return, even on more conservative investments. The richest individuals benefit from pure “returns to scale” of their wealth. Specifically, for a given portfolio allocation, the richer people are more likely to achieve higher risk-adjusted returns, possibly because they have access to exclusive investment opportunities or better wealth managers. . Financial sophistication, financial intelligence, and entrepreneurial talent are also important.

These characteristics make the returns to wealth persistent over time. This research is the first to quantify this mechanism and to show that it is likely to have empirical importance.

Do high yields persist from generation to generation? The answer is a qualified yes. Wealth has a high degree of intergenerational correlation, but there are significant differences in how the returns to wealth accumulate from generation to generation.

The children of the richest are likely to be very wealthy, but they are unlikely to derive as much benefit from that wealth as their parents. This suggests that while money is perfectly hereditary, exceptional talent is not.

