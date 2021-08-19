How the pandemic has changed access to abortion
The challenges of the pandemic have resulted in new ways of providing care that goes beyond Covid-19 treatments and vaccines. One area of medicine that could see changes is abortion.
A growing number of people seeking abortions in the United States – almost 40 percent in 2017, according to the Guttmacher Institute – take FDA approved pills. The regimen includes one medicine to stop pregnancy and one that causes cramping and bleeding, such as miscarriage. For years, research has shown this method to be safe and more than 95 percent effective.
The increasing use of abortion pills raises an important question for people living in places where there is a shortage of providers: Should women go to a clinic or doctor to take them, or to have an ultrasound beforehand? , as the United States has long demanded? Because of the Covid, researchers now have a clearer answer.
A to study, led by Dr Abigail Aiken of the University of Texas at Austin, benefited from a natural pandemic experience. In the spring of 2020, Britain began allowing healthcare providers to administer medical abortions via telemedicine, with pills sent to the patient’s home. Aiken and his colleagues compared thousands of medical abortions in Britain for two months before and after the new protocol went into effect. The groups had equally high success rates for completing their abortions (over 98%) and equally low rates of significant complications (0.02% of telemedicine-only abortions and up to 0.04% for those with in-person visits). Other recent studies in the United States found similar results.
And yet telemedicine-only abortions are only temporarily available in the United States. When the FDA approved the abortion drug mifepristone in 2000, the agency imposed significant restrictions, requiring providers to obtain special certification to store the drug and only distribute it to a clinic, doctor’s office. or a hospital.
For the moment, the Covid has changed these rules. In response to a trial by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and other groups, the FDA noted in April that mifepristone could be mailed to patients for the duration of the pandemic.
A future in the face of justice?
Opponents of abortion called the FDA decision “irresponsible”, Arguing that in-person visits were necessary to rule out medical risks and ensure the patient’s full consent.
But those who want to expand access to abortion are fighting to make the pandemic rules permanent. “We are about to revolutionize healthcare,” Destiny Lopez, co-chair of the activist group All * Above All, told me.
The FDA has the power to permanently lift the old restrictions and revise them. But even if the agency does, Lopez said, “we won’t be there yet.” Nineteen states effectively ban the use of telemedicine for abortion. If the FDA says medical evidence justifies making the pills more accessible, a complainant could challenge a state ban on telemedicine because it lacks real scientific basis.
But the current Supreme Court, with its conservative majority, is more likely to reduce access to abortion than increase it, no matter what the science says. (During its next term, which opens in October, the court will hear another abortion case, challenging Mississippi’s near-total ban on abortions after 15 weeks.)
Court decisions and state laws cannot prevent people from take abortion pills at home, as the drug is readily available online. So are consultations and information on how to use it. But where mail order abortion and telemedicine is illegal, it will remain underground. People could be prosecuted for having helped or taken part in it, as a few have been.
A post-Roe America in which many more women take abortion pills in the legal shadows would not present the same dangers as the pre-Roe era. But that would pose its own risks.
Emily Bazelon is a writer for the New York Times Magazine.
