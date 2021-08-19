How the pandemic has changed access to abortion

The challenges of the pandemic have resulted in new ways of providing care that goes beyond Covid-19 treatments and vaccines. One area of ​​medicine that could see changes is abortion.

A growing number of people seeking abortions in the United States – almost 40 percent in 2017, according to the Guttmacher Institute – take FDA approved pills. The regimen includes one medicine to stop pregnancy and one that causes cramping and bleeding, such as miscarriage. For years, research has shown this method to be safe and more than 95 percent effective.

The increasing use of abortion pills raises an important question for people living in places where there is a shortage of providers: Should women go to a clinic or doctor to take them, or to have an ultrasound beforehand? , as the United States has long demanded? Because of the Covid, researchers now have a clearer answer.

A to study, led by Dr Abigail Aiken of the University of Texas at Austin, benefited from a natural pandemic experience. In the spring of 2020, Britain began allowing healthcare providers to administer medical abortions via telemedicine, with pills sent to the patient’s home. Aiken and his colleagues compared thousands of medical abortions in Britain for two months before and after the new protocol went into effect. The groups had equally high success rates for completing their abortions (over 98%) and equally low rates of significant complications (0.02% of telemedicine-only abortions and up to 0.04% for those with in-person visits). Other recent studies in the United States found similar results.