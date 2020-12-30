How the German port of Cuxhaven is sailing on Brexit

The German port of Cuxhaven has felt all the twists and turns of the Brexit saga, from the shock of the referendum result to the endless negotiations.

Now, with the end of the transitional period which effectively kept Britain in the EU rapidly approaching, port manager Hans-Peter Zint has only one wish: “It must finally happen”.

But Brexit will remain an unprecedented challenge for the North Sea port long after the new deal between Britain and the EU entered into force on January 1.

About 85% of sea freight to and from Cuxhaven goes to the UK, making it one of the ports most affected by Brexit.

The scale of the task can be seen from Zint’s desk. Hundreds of Mercedes and BMW cars from German factories wait to be loaded onto a ship that has just arrived from the port of Immingham on the east coast of England.

On docking, the ship opens its hatches and unloads Land Rovers, made in Great Britain, destined for the continental market, as well as metal parts for the construction industry.

The operation will take a few hours before the ship returns to Immingham, about 20 hours away.

“Today we don’t have any customs formalities to go through, but in the future they will apply to 85% of our goods. This is uncharted territory for Cuxhaven,” Zint told AFP.

This is not the case with other major ports nearby, such as the mighty Hamburg, which are less dependent on UK customers and more used to trading outside the EU.

– Climate of uncertainty –

“It’s been a lot of preparation over the past three years,” said Zint, exhausted by the climate of uncertainty that has prevailed since 2016.

“There comes a time when you say to yourself, ‘It’s finally got to happen.'”

The German auto industry will be one of the first to feel the consequences of Brexit.

The UK was the largest export market for German automakers in 2019, with nearly 600,000 vehicles, or around 17% of auto exports, according to the VDA automotive industry association.

Preparations for Cuxhaven focused on three main areas: training staff in new customs procedures; a new computer system to facilitate the transmission of customs documents; and extension of the terminal and storage areas.

The stakes are high: Britain was Germany’s seventh largest trading partner in 2019, although two places lower than before the referendum.

“According to our simulations, if every link in the chain does its job well, from the seller to the customer, transport times should not be longer,” said the manager.

“But these are still just tests, and now we have to see if everything works in reality,” he admits.

– ‘A strange year’ –

Heavy goods vehicles are constantly entering and leaving the port at the mouth of the Elbe.

After declining activity in the spring due to the pandemic, Germany and Britain have been working hard to move as much cargo as possible before the end of the transition period.

“It’s been a strange year,” sighs Marcus Braue, local manager of the Danish shipping company DFDS, which operates two daily connections between Cuxhaven and Immingham.

“Most companies are well prepared, but some – for which the UK market is not central – are just starting to worry about future formalities,” he said.

The trade deal struck on December 24 ultimately ended the worst-case scenario of a no-deal Brexit, which could have significantly increased the price of goods transported through Cuxhaven and put a stranglehold on business activity.

But the threat of administrative chaos and traffic jams remains.

However, Cuxhaven thinks he has an advantage over maritime giants like Hamburg, Calais or Rotterdam.

“Here, only trailers are shipped – the drivers do not accompany their goods,” Zint said.

“If in the future we are faced with incorrect or missing documents, the trailers can be put on hold without blocking the drivers.”

The German port therefore hopes to gain new customers looking for less congested routes.

Zint is even willing to bet that “in three or five years, Brexit will have exploded. It will be history.”

