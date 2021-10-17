How the demise of dinosaurs led to the rise of snakes

The fate of dinosaurs were good news for snakes. According to new search, snake biodiversity began to increase shortly after the Cretaceous-Paleogene mass extinction – you know, the one caused by a huge asteroid impact 66 million years ago. The asteroid caused the extinction of about 75% of all species and non-avian dinosaurs.

But the impact gave the primordial snake species the opportunity and space to thrive, and they did. Currently, there are about 4,000 species of elongated reptiles without legs. To study this evolutionary change, a team of researchers looked at the diets of extant snake species to gain insight into the past. “After the extinction of K-Pg, [snakes] just suffered this massive ecological explosion, ”Michael Grundler, one of the article’s authors and postdoctoral researcher at UCLA, told Ars.

It turns out that snake fossils are hard to find. Large snakes are rare to find because their bodies are poorly articulated and can fragment quickly. “They are really rare in the fossil record. And when we see them in the fossil record, they’re usually just a few vertebrae, often not really a skull, so we can’t get any idea of ​​their ecology, ”Grundler said. “It’s not something like a big mammal or a big dinosaur that has four limbs, and the bones are quite strong. With snakes, you have all these fragile vertebrae… their skulls are also quite loosely articulated.

For this reason, the team behind the new research resorted to comparisons between existing species. The researchers examined the dietary information of 882 living snake species, often held in museum collections, and applied a mathematical model to reconstruct the diets of their ancestors. It may seem difficult to learn anything about the ancestors of snakes millions of years ago, but Grundler said that as long as we have good data on living species and their evolutionary relationships, it is possible to go up along their descent lines.

According to the researchers’ model, the most likely common ancestor for all extant snake species was an insectivore. Before the mass extinction, there were probably snakes that ate rodents and other animals. After the asteroid impact, however, these beasts are likely dead, although this is still uncertain, Grundler said. “What we get from the model is like a best guess,” he said.

(Somewhere even further away is also a common ancestor between snakes and other types of reptiles, but what it looked like and how it behaved is still debated, he said.)

After extinction, the remaining snakes flourished and diversified into many different species. This is probably because, as a result of the impact, many niches were left open. Likewise, there were more small vertebrate creatures, like birds, to hunt. But with the diversification of snakes has come an increasing diversity in terms of diet – sometimes they eat big, crazy things. like antelopes. “Modern snakes have a huge and amazing variety of diets,” Grundler said. “They all evolved this diversity from a single ancestor.”

Research also suggests that the increase in snake biodiversity has slowed down for most snake species as they settled into their new habitats. However, species that reached new localities continued to adapt in different ways.

According to Grundler, this research can help us understand how lines respond to ecological opportunities. It also adds to the body of research surrounding the ecological history of snakes; another paper published in September shows similar results. “It also speaks to the importance of our natural history museums and of collecting data on animals in the wild,” he said.

This story originally appeared on Ars Technica.

