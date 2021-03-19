How technology reproduces and amplifies the harassment and abuse of female journalists

While technology has opened up opportunities for women journalists to communicate, they now reproduce and amplify professional harassment and abuse across all platforms. Credit: Erick Kabendera / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, March 19 (IPS) – “Attempts to access emails and social media, extremely aggressive comments, photo montages, massive smear and intimidation campaigns on WhatsApp. This is what women journalists face to do our job, ”said Brazilian journalist Bianca Santana.

Santana addressed a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)– organized a virtual event to fight online harassment and abuse against women journalists on Thursday March 19.

She told the forum that the online and ICT worlds can be dangerous places for women journalists.

The United Nations Human Rights Council’s Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression, Irene Khan, told the forum that perpetrators of online abuses of women journalists are using the Internet to launch attacks vicious and amplified.

She reminded the rally that she had experienced online abuse firsthand. Former editor-in-chief of a consultant newspaper and human rights activist in Bangladesh, she was the target gender-based violence, sexual violence and harassment.

“On the one hand, the victims – the women – are much more vulnerable in this virtual world due to the amplification of the attacks. At the same time, perpetrators are much more protected because of their anonymity and the impunity they enjoy, ”she said.

According to a 2020 United Nations Human Rights Council report titled ‘Combating violence against women journalists, “Not only are women attacked online at a much higher rate than men, but they also face an increase in sexualized content and harassment.

UNESCO has joined forces with the permanent missions of Austria, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom to the United Nations to host the virtual event.

Representative of Canada Robert oliphant says his country is contributing to programs that support women journalists, through Article 19. nonprofit. This organization states that while technology has opened up opportunities for women journalists to communicate, they now reproduce and amplify harassment and abuse of professionals across all platforms.

“In today’s world, attacks take place both online and offline. Women journalists are victims of sexual harassment, intimidation, violence and in the worst case, they are killed, ”said Oliphant. “Too often, the authorities do little to bring those responsible to justice.”

Citing the numbers of a UNESCO-International Center for Journalists study on online attacks against women journalists, Guilherme Canela, head of freedom of expression and safety of journalists at UNESCO, said the attacks are widespread.

“Different platforms and different forms of online violence against these female journalists and of great concern is that 20% of them reported suffering from some kind of offline violence related to the online threats they received. It’s very scary, ”he said.

More than 900 women journalists from 125 countries participated in the study.

73 percent of survey respondents said they had experienced online violence in the course of their work,

25% had received threats of physical violence and

18 percent have been threatened with sexual violence.

“Violence and threats are based on gender. When violence is against women journalists, there is an additional component. The tone of violence, the language is linked to sexual images, to sexual comments, ”Canela said.

The partners say these crimes are aimed at undermining and silencing female journalists, which in turn are attacks on democratic freedoms, including the right to free and open expression.

“We cannot preserve and protect the freedom of expression of half of society if we do not act against this type of harassment. The attacks also have a direct impact on the right of society to access a plurality of information and perspectives, ”said Teres Ribeiro, Representative for Media Freedom at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe .

Senior Article 19 lawyer Paulina Gutierrez said online attacks against women journalists deprived women of their right to privacy, freedom of expression and participation in public debates.

“We can see women limiting their journalistic reporting, we can see them censoring themselves; deciding not to publish their views or public opinions on subjects which are very important for the public debate ”, she declared.

“We must remember that the right to freedom of expression is an essential means of combating discrimination and gender-based violence.”