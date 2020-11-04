How social media platforms handle the 2020 elections

Before polling day, the company issued early warning that he would label posts that attempted to declare victory prematurely and explain how he would determine when a result was “official.” But the real test came when Trump started tweeting. When the president tweeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning that “they’re trying to steal the election,” the company added a tag within minutes. The label, which called the tweet “misleading,” prevented it from appearing directly on user timelines. The company has also disabled retweets and likes. As of Wednesday afternoon, the company tagged five tweets from the president.

They are working hard to make half a million voices in Pennsylvania disappear – ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Twitter has also branded a number of other tweets by prominent Republicans and other influential accounts for breaking its rules. The company added a tag to a Trump tweet on Tuesday campaign account, who said the president won South Carolina before the results in the state were final. He also tagged a tweet from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who said Trump won Florida before the race started, and added a notice to a tweet from North Carolina Senate candidate Thom Tillis, who said he won his race.

Florida voters have raised their voices, offering a BIG WINNER for President @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/94gyYdbpLE – Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) November 4, 2020

Separately on Tuesday, the company closed a handful of high profile accounts “for violating company policies on spam or hateful conduct.” NBC News reported. The banned accounts included a former congressional candidate, who tweeted that “immigrants will enter the United States and commit violence if Trump is not elected.”

The company also tagged numerous other tweets on Wednesday, including posts from Eric trump and White House press secretary Kayleigh mcenany, who both tweeted that the president won Pennsylvania.

Facebook

Like Twitter, Facebook had also warned early on that it would tag posts that prematurely declare victory. The social network added tags to all of Trump’s election-related posts. He also tagged Joe Biden’s Facebook posts, though none of his posts explicitly declared victory.

Screenshot / Facebook

“Once President Trump started claiming his victory prematurely, we started running notifications on Facebook and Instagram that the votes are still being counted and a winner is not being cast,” the company said in A declaration early Wednesday. “We also automatically label the posts of both applicants with this information.”

But Facebook has also been criticized because its labels are not as clear as those of Twitter, which explicitly called the president’s comments misleading. Facebook is also doing nothing to prevent these posts from spreading more widely. The company has strangled debunked conspiracy theories, such as a claim that the use of Sharpies may have affected the vote count. But Trump’s posts continued to be widely shared. On Wednesday morning, the president’s comments (now tagged) were among the most shared posts on the platform according to analytical data. posted by CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan.

We continue to tag all posts from both presidential candidates, making it clear that the votes are still counted and that a winner has not been screened. We also apply these labels to other people who declare premature victory in individual states or in the aggregate. pic.twitter.com/gmGdn4q52s – Facebook press room (@fbnewsroom) November 4, 2020

In another puzzling twist, Facebook said late on election night that its label policy do not apply to a candidate who has prematurely declared victory in an individual state. The company said The Wall Street Journal politics would only apply to “premature calls for the final result of the presidential race”. But Wednesday, company officials said Facebook has also “expanded” the rules to apply at the state level. The change came when the social network tagged a publication from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who said Trump won Pennsylvania.

Instagram

Instagram used labels very similar to Facebook’s, and the app added election messages to user posts for some time before the election. But there was also a hiccup, like a persistent Instagram notification On Tuesday, this informed some users that “Tomorrow is Election Day,” which appears to be at odds with company policy prohibiting misinformation about how to vote.

Once President Trump started to prematurely assert his victory, we started running notifications on Facebook and Instagram that the votes are still being counted and a winner is not expected. We also automatically apply labels to both candidates’ posts with this information. pic.twitter.com/tuGGLJkwcy – Facebook press room (@fbnewsroom) November 4, 2020

The company said the faulty notification was the result of an issue that affected only a “small” number of users, although Instagram declined to say how many. Wednesday morning, Instagram and Facebook put a new opinion at the top of user feeds warning that results are not yet final and that ballots are still being counted.

Youtube

YouTube also chose to label all election-related videos with messages whose results are not yet final, but like ArsTechnica highlighted, the company does not explicitly prevent candidates from declaring victory prematurely. Instead, the company’s guidelines deal with “misleading claims about voting or content that encourages interference in the democratic process.”

Screenshot / YouTube

The researchers warned that live streaming could appear to be a particularly problematic form of disinformation, as broadcasters can distort the results of elections or other events. This scenario ended up playing out on Tuesday, when a handful of popular channels began broadcasting “election results” even before the polls closed. The company eventually deleted the feeds, but some racked up thousands of viewers, and one of them became “one of Google’s top-running videos in the Swing States,” according to researchers at the. Partnership for Electoral Integrity.

But on Wednesday, the company refused to remove a One American News Network video titled “Trump Won. MSM hope you don’t believe your eyes. ” In the video, who was the first reported by CNBC, one presenter said there had been a “decisive victory” for Trump, and that voter fraud was “rampant.” Youtube said CNBC that he would not remove it because the clip does not violate its rules, even though it appears to be at odds with previously stated policies by the company. The company did extract commercials from the video, however.

TIC Tac

The 2020 election was the first presidential election for TikTok, and the app seemed to avoid many of the bigger controversies of other platforms (likely because Trump is a passionate critic of the company and has no official presence on the application). As with other platforms, TikTok introduced labels for election-related content and related to voting and election information resources. The company also said it would work with fact-checkers to “reduce the visibility” of videos claiming victory before a race is called by The Associated Press.

But misinformation has always been a problem on the platform, as it has on other apps. A company spokesperson said TikTok “continues to remove content that violates our community guidelines” and that “much of what we remove reflects content posted on the Internet.

While it’s not clear how widespread the withdrawals have been, the company has made to confirm at New York Times journalist Taylor Lorenz said he deleted deceptive videos containing allegations of electoral fraud posted on some important accounts.

Updated to include YouTube’s response to a One American News Network video.