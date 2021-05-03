How Social Class Affects Covid-Related Layoffs Around the World

Keep employees attached to employers

More egalitarian countries tend to have more confident populations, research shows, creating the conditions that seem to lead to effective cooperation and collective action.

It is possible that elected officials from more egalitarian countries are more likely to create Strategies to protect workers from layoffs – as was the case in Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand, which are in the bottom quintile on measures of global inequality, along with Ireland, Australia and the Great -Brittany, who are in the second lowest inequality quintile.

These policies have directed income support to businesses affected by the pandemic to maintain their workforce. Other more egalitarian countries – such as France, Germany and Switzerland – have built on and expanded existing employer subsidy programs designed to keep employees attached to employers.

No such policy has been adopted in Chile or Israel when the US government created the Paycheck Protection Program. This program shared features with successful European policies, but it came too late to prevent massive layoffs, as Federal Reserve economists have done. find, with too many administrative and eligibility complications.

Yet even with these limits, layoffs in the United States would have been considerably worse without them, according to the analysis by economists at the US Treasury Department. The federal government has significantly increased its spending by other means to mitigate the harms caused to those made redundant, such as subsidized unemployment insurance and direct payments to low- and middle-income households.

But there’s a good reason why it’s best not to get fired in the first place: Proof previous recessions show that millions of laid-off workers will never return to their employers.

Additionally, recent data from Gallup’s Big job survey shows that people who were laid off due to the pandemic and rehired saw a sharp decline in job satisfaction and continued to struggle to meet monthly expenses. Globally and in the United States, the global poll shows that people made redundant as a result of the pandemic were much more likely to report a decline in their standard of living compared to the previous year.