How record-breaking rain and authorities’ mistakes led to subway drownings

ZHENGZHOU, China – The heaviest hour of rain on record reliably in China crashed like a waterfall several kilometers wide in Zhengzhou City on July 20, killing at least 300 people, including 14 who drowned in a subway tunnel.

In the process, regional and national officials initially suggested that little could have been done in the face of a storm of this magnitude.

But an analysis of the authorities’ reaction that day, based on government documents, interviews with experts and Chinese reports, shows flaws in the design of the metro system and missteps in its operations that day. there almost certainly contributed to the deaths in the tunnel.