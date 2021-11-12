World
How power and ideology define Xi’s rise in China – Times of India
BEIJING: Chinese leader Xi Jinping emerged from a party conclave this week not only more firmly entrenched in power than ever, but also with a stronger ideological and theoretical understanding of the past, present and future of the ruling Communist Party.
This lays the groundwork for him to take a third five-year term as party leader at next year’s national convention, rising to figures like Mao Zedong, who founded the People’s Republic in 1949, and Deng Xiaoping, who opened the economy three decades later.
A look at the significance of recent developments.
What is the significance of the elevation of Xi?
Although the rules were not written down, Xi’s two immediate predecessors only served two terms as party leader, in line with presidential term limits.
Xi, 68, however, had the constitution amended to remove presidential term limits and could therefore remain in office until his death, resignation or forced departure.
Although he is the son of a former senior official, a friend of both Mao and Deng, Xi reached the top by applying what is now called the hybrid economic theory of “socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.”
Although not new, Xi has made it one of his standards, alongside his call for the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” and the “Chinese dream” of relative prosperity.
The key to achieving these goals are the “two centenarians”, namely the building of a “relatively prosperous society” by the party’s centenary in 2021, which it claims to have achieved, and a “modern socialist country which is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious “by the centenary of the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949.
All of these terms aim to project the image that the party under Xi designed a system that adapts to the times and meets the desire of its citizens for a better quality of life for themselves and their families, and d ‘greater respect for China in the international community.
What did the meeting do for Xi?
Although he has already been named a “leader,” Xi is earning even more cachet thanks to the inclusion of such phrases in the resolution released by the Party Central Committee on Thursday on historical issues concerning the party in the past 100 years. last years.
This was only the third such document issued by the party; the first was in 1945 under Mao, the second in 1981 under Deng. Exercising such authority in the eyes of party historians and theorists certainly makes Xi one of the most dominant Chinese figures of the century.
Of course, only positive achievements are mentioned. While touting the party’s successes, the resolution glosses over less flattering times such as the massive famine and industrial failure of the Great Leap Forward in the late 1950s and early 1960s, the chaotic cultural revolution of 1966-76 and the political upheaval of 1989. Student-led pro-democracy movement in Beijing that was crushed by the military.
What was the purpose of the meeting?
Like all meetings of the Party Central Committee of 95 million members and around 400 senior officials, the rally aimed to achieve unity of thought and unity of purpose.
Heavy on the ceremony, it featured Xi sitting at the center of the stage in a huge hall of the Great Hall of the People in the heart of Beijing. The party holds about seven of these gatherings between each of its national congresses, which take place once every five years.
“By firmly supporting and defending Secretary-General Xi’s central position, the whole party will have an anchor, all the Chinese people will have a backbone, and the giant ship of China’s rejuvenation will have a firm hand on the helm,” Jiang jinquan, director of the Central Committee’s Policy Research Office, told reporters at a briefing on Friday. “No matter what choppy waves we may encounter, we will always be able to stay calm and calm.” While Xi is almost certain to remain at the helm of the party after next year’s convention, which is likely to be held around November, it is unclear how many of the other six party members Politburo Standing Committee – the summit of political power in China – will remain. First Li Keqiang, the party’s number 2 after Xi, meets the age criteria to stay, although such rules allow for flexibility.
What challenges will Xi face next?
Xi faces no political rivals at home, but faces tough economic times and China’s ‘zero tolerance’ approach to Covid-19 has yet to eradicate the epidemic while wreaking havoc in the personal and financial lives of many people.
China’s economy is also heavily dependent on home sales and construction, and a major industry collapse is causing concern, chilling auto and retail sales. Financial markets are on the verge of whether one of the biggest developers, Evergrande Group, could be allowed to collapse below 2,000 billion yuan ($ 310 billion) in debt as a warning to others .
The economic strategy is sometimes contradictory since Xi took power in 2012. The party promises to make the economy more open and competitive. At the same time, it creates state-owned “national champions” who dominate the banking, oil and other sectors, while strengthening control over the private sector tech giants who are China’s greatest success stories. over the past three decades.
Abroad, Xi has taken a bold line, with the government angrily dismissing complaints about issues ranging from its Belt-and-Road infrastructure initiative to human rights, to the severe restriction on human rights. Hong Kong and massive detentions and other abuses against Uyghurs. and members of other Muslim minority groups in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.
Relations with the United States are particularly strained amid disputes over trade, technology and China’s threats against Taiwan, the autonomous island that Xi has vowed to bring under Chinese control at a time that some analysts say. , gets closer and closer.
“Under the firm leadership of the party central committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, we will rally the whole party like an unbreakable piece of iron and move forward at the same pace,” said Qu Qingshan, director of the Institute of History and of Party literature, said at Friday’s briefing.
