How Pakistani hockey went from world batsmen to Olympic absentees

Shakeel Abbasi remembers the times he donned the Pakistan national hockey team jersey

Once a prolific men’s forward, Abbasi now believes he made a ‘big mistake’ in committing to a hockey career when, he says, there were many options open to him as a promising athlete. .

“I made a big mistake by choosing hockey over cricket. I was very good at both but preferred our national sport [hockey]. Sometimes I feel like it was a big mistake, ”Abbasi, a three-time Olympian, told Al Jazeera.

The 37-year-old veteran center forward, once considered one of the best young forwards in world hockey, is now able to make ends meet playing in professional hockey leagues in England, the Netherlands and Malaysia .

“Even these leagues are not taking place due to the coronavirus pandemic. These are definitely tough times for me because it takes money to survive, ”he said.

“It happens to a player who has served his country for years, competed in three Olympics, two World Cups and eight Champions Trophy tournaments. I pity the children when I see them playing hockey.

Abbasi, born in the year Pakistan won the last of its three Olympic gold medals (Los Angeles 1984), has won multiple medals while representing the national team more than 300 times from 2003 to 2014.

Absent from Tokyo 2020

But such is the state of hockey in Pakistan that the former captain is not alone in his battles.

Pakistan has suffered a shocking and continuing decline, dropping steadily from the top four to languish to 18th in the latest rankings.

The Tokyo Olympics are the second time in a row that Pakistan has missed the multisport event. He also failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup for the first time in history and finished in a sad 12th place in the 2018 edition.

For a country that has won three Olympic gold medals and a record four World Cup titles, missing two back-to-back Olympics is nothing short of a disaster for followers.

“It’s heartbreaking to see Pakistani hockey in its current form,” hockey fan Moezuddin Qureshi, 51, told Al Jazeera.

“The Pakistani national anthem played in honor of the gold medal winning team at the Olympic Games remains my fondest memory. Before, it was a great pride for us. We grew up playing street hockey, but now our kids don’t know a thing about the sport because we can’t be found in a sport we have ruled for decades.

Pakistan’s last Olympic presence was in London 2012 [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]

Some fans and pundits have concluded that Pakistani hockey is “dead” while others, showing minor optimism at best, see it as “on a ventilator”.

Pakistan started their Olympic journey with a silver medal in Melbourne 1956, before doing better four years later in Rome, breaking India’s streak of six consecutive gold medals.

Two silver medals and one gold followed in the next three Olympics before a bronze medal in 1976 as the team solidified their position among the superpowers.

His first missed podium came in Seoul 1988 before winning a bronze medal in Barcelona four years later – their last Olympic medal to date.

“Failure to adapt to modern hockey”

The decline of Pakistani hockey began in the 1980s.

Some experts believe that the introduction of artificial turf in the 1970s began to affect the performance of Pakistani and Indian players. Both were labeled the “kings of the grass.”

The game has evolved over the years to demand better physical shape, but analysts say Pakistan has been left behind in the race.

Cricket, the most popular sport in the country, is also blamed for the fall of hockey after many schools and educational institutes replaced hockey gear with cricket.

Officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) have been the subject of allegations of embezzlement and abuse of public funds, in addition to being widely criticized for poor planning.

Pakistan won the last of its Olympic medals in 1992 [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]

The “legends” that brought Pakistan to fame in the past have also been accused of selfish behavior by analysts.

“Our former players have consistently opposed foreign coaching appointments, but when they got the opportunity to coach the national team, they repeatedly failed. Our inability to adapt to modern hockey has affected us a lot, ”Sardar Khan, sports journalist and former hockey commentator, told Al Jazeera.

“Foreign coaches have been hired to help Pakistan adjust to modern hockey, but they haven’t had enough time due to opposition from former players.

“The PHF didn’t handle hockey properly either. They did not give the players opportunities on merit. I remember that we [the media] had to raise my voice even for Sohail Abbas [record international goal scorer with 348 goals] to make him part of the team, ”Khan said before ruling out the popularity of cricket as the reason for hockey’s demise in Pakistan.

“The popularity of cricket is by no means a reason as cricket has always had more commercial value than field hockey.”

Meanwhile, Samiullah Khan, who played in the “golden era,” acknowledged that former players were unable to serve Pakistani hockey well, but pointed to a number of other factors for the current state of sport in the country.

“Many former players have negotiated for positions [in the PHF] but that’s just the tip of the iceberg, ”Samiullah, known as the“ Flying Horse ”, told Al Jazeera.

“We lack dynamic officials to lead the PHF. In our time as players, we have been fortunate to have such officials who sincerely work for the game. Politics at the club level have also ruined the sport.

“The funds that PHF used to get were not used in the right way. We don’t have modern equipment. Venues in large cities like Karachi were centralized, which made them inaccessible to local actors. “

But the former captain remains optimistic about the possibility for Pakistan to regain its lost status.

“If we work hard and manage hockey well, we can see significant results within four years. The talent is still there, but the government needs to sponsor the game as it did in the past. Departments must give jobs to hockey players, who must be financially protected.

“It is necessary to start hockey leagues in our own country by bringing in sponsors to guarantee financial incentives for players. “

Abbasi echoed these views, calling the introduction of leagues crucial to the rebirth of hockey in the country.

“It takes efforts from the PHF but for that we need competent leaders at the top, which is not the case at the moment,” he said.

Retired Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar is the current PHF president, holding the post since 2015, while former player Asif Bajwa has served as secretary since 2019, in his second term.

Despite the results, performances and standings, Bajwa, who represented Pakistan from 1991 to 1996, argued that hockey is not in a hopeless state.

“We might be 18th on paper but we’re technically still a number eight team,” Bajwa told Al Jazeera.

“Pakistan’s dramatic drop in the rankings was caused by the decision of interim PHF officials to skip 2019 Pro Hockey League matches. It was a disastrous decision. We received a points penalty and a huge fine from the FIH [hockey’s world governing body] that’s why we failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, ”he said.

But Bajwa, who also held the same position from 2008 to 2013, admitted that a lot of work was needed to get the game back on track.

“First, our players need international exposure that requires traveling. We need the funds for this, but we are not as rich as our cricket board.

“Hockey has also become an expensive sport. Changes such as replacing wooden sticks with graphite sticks increased costs. Astroturf also requires a lot of funding.

“A lot of things are planned to elevate our national hockey. We are working with provincial governments and working to establish centers at the regional level. We will soon start working on promoting the game in schools.

“We also have plans to launch leagues,” he said.

“Hockey is in our blood. Once this pandemic is over and things pick up, we will definitely make a turnaround. “

But former Pakistani goaltender Imran Butt, who played international hockey from 2009 to 2018, is still not convinced.

“It is high time to come out of illusions and accept reality. If we had played more matches we could have gone lower in the rankings, ”Butt told Al Jazeera.

“The PHF must come up with a good plan for the benefit of the players. Only implementing the right plan is the way forward for us.

“The PHF has to work for hockey because just empty talk will get us nowhere. “