How my dad captured this famous photo of Martin Luther King Jr.

My father, Griff Davis, was a childhood friend of Martin Luther King, Jr. They ran into the same crowd and, after graduating from Morehouse College, stayed in touch their entire lives. Dad, who was both an international photojournalist and a US foreign service officer, captured a famous photo of a rising ‘ML’, as they called him in Atlanta, and Vice President Richard Nixon meeting for the first times in newly independent Ghana in 1957. This photo could not have been taken in America at the time.

Dad was 24 when he graduated from Morehouse in 1947. After ML graduated a year later at age 19, they both decided to get on with their lives knowing they had the right to dream and the tools to make those dreams come true. They only needed experience.

In 1947, Langston Hughes arrived at the University of Atlanta as a visiting professor of creative writing. Recognizing that dad was the photographer of the Atlanta University Center and Atlanta Daily World campuses, Hughes adopted him as his photographer in Atlanta.

Dad became the first traveling editor of Ebony magazine on the recommendation of Hughes to its founder and publisher. He then graduated from the Class of 49 at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism while renting a room in Hughes’ house. He became his home base as the only African-American freelance international photojournalist for Black Star, the first private photo agency in the United States. His work has appeared in Fortune, Ebony, Time, Modern Photography, Steelways, and Der Spiegel.

During this time he made three separate trips to Liberia, which along with Ethiopia was the only independent black country in Africa and among the founding members of the United Nations in 1945.

My parents returned to Liberia at the end of 1952 after Dad passed the foreign service exam, the start of his 35-year career. Unlike their white counterparts, African-American Foreign Service officers of the time were only assigned by the US State Department to Liberia or Haiti.

When Prime Minister Kwame Nkrumah led the Gold Coast to independence from Britain in 1957 to become the new nation of Ghana, our family was wrapping up a four year tour of Liberia. Returning to the United States in 1955, Rosa Parks had been arrested after refusing to give up her bus seat, and King had gained national fame as the leader of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Vice President Richard Nixon and Patricia Nixon led the official US delegation to Ghana’s Independence Day ceremonies – Nixon’s first trip to Africa. King and Ms Coretta Scott King had been invited by the Prime Minister of Ghana himself following the end of the Montgomery bus boycott. It was also the kings’ first trip to Africa.

Having attended Lincoln University, Kwame Nkrumah was very aware of racial dynamics in the United States and had followed the American civil rights movement. He could equate it with the colonialism of his own country. Recognizing the common struggle for freedom between the two movements, he used Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations as a global platform to bring together key people. This included Ralph Bunche, the first person of color to win the Nobel Peace Prize, in his new capacity as Under Secretary of the United Nations.

The US Information Service (USIS) commissioned my father to cover the visit of Nixon to Liberia and Ghana, one of only 20 official photographers to cover Ghana’s independence celebrations. It was the first African country to be decolonized.

The Kings arrived in the capital, Accra, on March 4, 1957 and attended a reception at Legon University. It was there that he met Nixon. As the official photographer of the Nixon delegation and a former photojournalist, my father took the photo of their first meeting.

Dad said, “When they met, Nixon invited ML to come to his office the next time he was in Washington. … It was ironic to me that Montgomery, Ala., And Washington, DC, must have met in Accra, outside of the United States. However, it was not until shortly after that ML and his nonviolent movement entered the national scene in America.

The next time my dad saw ML and Coretta Scott King was back in the States at my dad’s 10th grade class reunion at Morehouse in June 1957. They were building the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). In 1963 my father attended the March on Washington in Washington, DC and heard ML deliver his “I Have A Dream” speech. It reminded him of their teachings at Morehouse. He last saw ML at the Capitol in Montgomery at the end of Selma’s march in 1965. In 1966 our family was posted to Nigeria. ML was due to go to Nigeria the week following his assassination.

Throughout the years since graduating from college, ML and Dad have exchanged Christmas greeting cards. Here is the message from the last Christmas card:

“We who know we are brothers,” said ML, “have a duty to bring others back to man’s broken family, to our home in the world. In the context of the modern world, we have to live together as brothers or we will perish divided like fools.

This story was first published by the Tampa Bay Times

Dorothy Davis, president of Dorothy M. Davis Consulting and Griffith J. Davis Photographs and Archives, is a member of the board of directors of the Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture and the Arts and of the Tampa Bay Chapter of the United Nations Association of United States. She sits on the board and program committee of the St. Petersburg Conference on World Affairs.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram