How Melbourne’s lockdown exposed the city’s ‘gender gap’

Melbourne, Australia – When the world’s longest lockdown began in her hometown in March 2020, Shemsiya Waritu knew she was going to face a challenge.

With her husband abroad, she would need to deal with the burden of not only work and daily housework for four children, but also home schooling.

An Oromo woman from Ethiopia with little education and little formal English skills, she told Al Jazeera she was “really nervous”.

“I don’t have the skills to teach them,” she said. “Even if I had the skills to support them, I wouldn’t be able to support them because I have to do other tasks.

Shemsiya, who has lived in Melbourne since 1995, told Al Jazeera that she reflected on her roots in a large family with busy and hard-working parents, in which it is the responsibility of every child to care for the sibling or of the sister younger than them.

“So I was like, ‘How did we survive as Africans?’ “What kind of help did we get when we had to do our homework? I will make sure that each of them helps each other.

She encouraged each of her Australian-born children to help the next youngest with their schooling and homework.

“Back home, we have to do it because it’s our responsibility – that’s how we support our parents. Because they would try to support us. So our responsibility [as children] is to look after each other. We have to guard each other, without a doubt.

Although Shemsiya acknowledges that she was fortunate enough to receive help from the school, she also said that the experience of home schooling without adequate literacy and computer skills was shared by many in the community. Afro-Australian community.

“When I had this panic I thought of so many families – especially newcomers – who don’t even speak English to even tell teachers ‘yes I need help in these areas’,” she told Al Jazeera.

Shemsiya Waritu drew on her childhood experience in Ethiopia to help her Australian-born children through Melbourne’s long-standing confinement [Supplied]

She adds that although she was married and was fortunate to have her husband’s support upon her return, for many single mothers in the migrant community the challenges were compounded.

“I can’t imagine what many families had to endure.

Gender gaps exposed

Shemsiya is one of thousands of women in Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, who have come under immense pressure because of a series six blockages that will have extended to 267 cumulative days by the time he begins to rise on October 26.

The restrictions – among the strictest in the world – included prolonged school closures, a 9 p.m. curfew, and requiring people to stay within 5 km (3 miles) of their homes during the hour. per day that they were allowed to go outside for exercise.

All businesses have closed, except for grocery stores and other essential services, and care facilities such as daycares have also been closed.

This meant that all home schooling and preschool childcare had to take place within the confines of the home, in an environment of strict social isolation and tightly controlled.

Tanja Kovac, CEO of Gender Equity Victoria, told Al Jazeera that although the experience of the lockdown affected all Victorians, “the impacts have been gendered across the board.”

She says that not only has there been enormous pressure on mothers, but also on industries that employ a high rate of women – with female-dominated businesses such as salons, daycares, hairdressers and salons. beauty forced to close.

” This means that [women have] lost their jobs, they had financial difficulties in their homes, they needed to depend on government subsidies and support, ”Kovac said.

Conversely, male-dominated industries such as construction have mostly remained open, even when there was evidence of high rates of COVID-19 transmission. A two-week shutdown and vaccination mandate imposed on builders last month led to violent protests.

The pressure on what Kovac describes as the “deeply feminized” essential service workforce of nurses, elderly care and educators has also been magnified during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has revealed huge gender gaps in society,” Kovac said. “One of the best ways to do this has been to clearly demonstrate that a large portion of our essential services workforce is made up of women and that most of these roles are significantly underpaid. “

Police were stationed in social housing buildings that were under even tighter lockdowns than the rest of Melbourne. The apartments are home to many people from migrant and refugee backgrounds [File: Andy Brownbill/AP Photo]

Kovac – whose organization recently published a report documenting the experiences of migrant and refugee women – says the pressures on women in these communities have been even greater.

“Many migrant and refugee women were not eligible for government grants because they were excluded for visa reasons and other reasons to access this support,” Kovac told Al Jazeera. “Many of them have been left behind and left in dire financial straits.”

There were also additional foreclosure restrictions on social housing, with some complexes closed.

The singling out of some residential areas, which are largely home to migrants and refugees, has not only increased the pressure on those living there, but has been seized by right-wing Australian politicians. Pauline Hanson, who heads the One Nation party, called the people living in the affected towers “alcoholics” and “drug addicts” who should have learned to speak English before coming to Australia.

Need for diversity

Victoria’s ombudsperson ruled the closures a human rights violation.

Debra Parkinson, director of Gender and Disaster Australia, says her studies of natural disasters – including Australian bushfires – reveal that the effect of such incidents on women is often more extreme than for men.

This includes an increase in domestic violence, in which the stress of job loss, rising unemployment, poverty, and drug and alcohol abuse “have a ripple effect on violence against women. women ”.

While violence against women increased worldwide during the pandemic, Parkinson says the extended Melbourne lockdown has made women more vulnerable by being potentially locked in the home with a perpetrator.

“And those usual supports that they might have had – like extended family or neighbors, or even formal supports – have been really affected by COVID,” she said.

But the experience of the pandemic – viewed as a natural disaster – offers an opportunity to learn and make changes in disaster responses for the future.

“We need to have more diverse voices there [including] the women and LGBTIQ people who take on these decision-making and visible roles, ”said Parkinson.

“In fact, involve these people in the decision-making. And I’m not just talking about women, but women with gender expertise. “

Victorian Minister for Women and Family Violence Prevention Gabrielle Williams agrees the effect of the pandemic has been gendered.

“It is clear that across the world, women have been significantly and disproportionately affected by COVID-19, with women bearing the burden of unpaid family responsibilities even more while also being the hardest hit by the economic impacts. pandemic, ”she told Al Jazeera.

The state of Victoria passed a Gender Equality Act in March, which aims to tackle the structural inequalities women face. [File: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP Photo]

In response to the increase in domestic violence, Williams says the government has increased responses from domestic violence services, including increased online and phone support and identification of domestic violence at testing sites and. health services.

“We know that family violence can occur in all communities and access to culturally and linguistically appropriate support is essential – which is why we are investing in specialized services, programs and support services,” he said. she declared.

In March of this year, Victoria became the first Australian state to implement a Gender Equality Act, which aims to tackle the structural inequalities suffered by women, both economically and socially.

With the lockdown ending, Shemsiya told Al Jazeera that while she feels fortunate for the support of her children’s school and the success of her home schooling project in Africa, she also hopes the government will contact families of migrants and refugees to ask them what can be learned from the experience of containment.

“I can hear a lot of struggles, a lot of complaints from a lot of families,” she said. “It is very important to interview families and find out what happened. The pressure is not only on the parents, the pressure is also on the children.