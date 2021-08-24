How many people in Afghanistan need to be rescued? The number remains elusive.

But the American effort is undoubtedly the most important. Considering the resources and the risk the United States is putting into the evacuation, how can the government not know how many people it plans to fly?

” Very good question ! We ask ourselves the same question, ”said James Miervaldis, president of No One Left Behind, a nonprofit that advocates for the relocation of Afghan interpreters to the United States.

Here is what we know.

Isn’t the US government tracking the number of Americans who are in Afghanistan?

Kind of.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul is reaching out to Americans believed to be in Afghanistan – officials say there could be thousands – and offering them safe passage to Kabul airport to fly away. But the alerts are only directed at Americans who provided the government with their location before the fall of Kabul or in the week following.

The situation has led US officials to scour databases that may be largely outdated or underestimate the number of US citizens in the country. A Biden administration official said most Americans in Afghanistan are dual nationals and may never have been registered with the embassy or informed the US government of their plight.

“It is our responsibility to find them, which we are now doing hour by hour,” Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to Mr. Biden, said Monday. “In the days that remain, we believe we have the means to get American citizens out who want to leave Kabul.”

Update Aug. 25, 2021, 8:42 am ET

More than 4,000 US citizens, along with their family members, have been evacuated so far, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday. Thousands more remain: a day earlier, a congressional official estimated the total number of US citizens still in Afghanistan at 10,000. It was not clear how many of the 4,000 evacuees were included in this tally.

Why has it been so difficult to estimate who is eligible for a special immigrant visa? Doesn’t the United States have payroll records or personnel lists that track this?

First, a bit of history on the so-called SIV program.

In 2009, Congress approved a special refuge for Afghans who had worked for the US military and the US Embassy as interpreters, translators, advisers and other jobs during the war, and who may be targets of the Taliban. or other extremists for helping the United States.