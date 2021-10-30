How Kenya’s curfew lift could cause revelers to get stung

A matatu operator calls passengers late at night in Nairobi, Kenya – Thursday October 21, 2021

In our series of letters from African journalists, broadcaster Waihiga Mwaura shows how Kenyans love their new-found freedom.

The dusk-to-dawn curfew Kenyans endured for 18 months was revoked last week by the president.

Uhuru Kenyatta chose to announce it on the holiday when the East African nation remembers the heroes who fought to free themselves from British colonial rule.

The country’s relief was palpable – and Kenyans online immediately erupted into celebration with funny memes.

Some of them attacked police officers, suggesting they would be discouraged now that they would no longer be able to continue their alleged practice of extorting bribes from people at roadblocks set up to enforce curfew.

Medical experts were also pleased – and felt President Kenyatta’s announcement was long overdue.

“At this stage of the pandemic, what matters most is not the number of infections but their relationship to hospitalization or death,” he added. tweeted Dr Githinji Gitahi, who heads the health charity Amref Africa.

“As has been demonstrated (eg in the UK), the most important thing is not closures, curfews and closures, but vaccination.”

Huge job losses

The government had found itself under immense pressure to either end the curfew or put in funds to write off businesses that have struggled to operate due to reduced working hours.

Police have set up roadblocks across the country to impose an introduced curfew to reduce coronavirus infections

A telephone survey conducted by American academics found that of the 2,739 small retailers contacted in and around the capital, Nairobi, the majority were struggling, their businesses were suffering, with higher levels of unemployment within their households.

To make matters worse, according to those interviewed, there was little or no help from government, non-governmental organizations or other entities.

Some entrepreneurs unable to make ends meet had to change focus – some even changed their base, relocating to countries such as neighboring Tanzania where there were fewer restrictions.

Many Kenyans struggled to make a living during the coronavirus pandemic

Those unable to adapt have closed. According to the Kenya Pub, Entertainment and Restaurant Association (Perak), around 7,500 bars, hotels and entertainment venues have closed across the country – with an estimated loss of 250,000 jobs.

There has also been some dissatisfaction with the double standards in play.

As these Covid-19 mitigation measures affected the standard of living of ordinary Kenyans, politicians seemed oblivious to the rules.

Politicians continued to organize large rallies and nightly meetings, contrary to public directives from the Ministry of Health and curfew regulations.

Extensive vaccination

Experts say it takes 21 days to develop a habit, and for a majority of Kenyans curfew has become a way of life – it has lasted for over 500 days.

Until new habits are formed, it’s hard to say how or if businesses will turn around.

Less than 5% of Kenyans have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus

Encouragingly, event planners and taxi drivers reported an increase in activity during the first weekend without a curfew.

Hoteliers have also noted an improvement in the number of bookings before the holiday season.

Still, Perak and others are still concerned – only around 2.8% of Kenyans have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

They fear that if Kenyans do not take vaccination seriously, the dreaded curfew or other measures, including lockdown, could be reinstated after Christmas.

That is why they are asking the government to set up vaccination centers in popular meeting places, such as bars and restaurants, to encourage people to get bitten.

In fact, some of them are willing to sponsor free meals and drinks for those who choose to be vaccinated on the spot.

When the vaccine rollout began in March, President Kenyatta pledged that 10 million Kenyans – around 25% of the population – would be vaccinated by the end of the year.

A lack of vaccines was originally the reason for the slow adoption, but now hesitation is one of the biggest stopping people.

So the strategy to target revelers might convince some – and is likely to have more effect than public information ads tackling the disinformation that proliferates on WhatsApp.

For now, Kenyans are just happy that, like the anti-colonial heroes who gave them their freedom – or “uhuru” in Swahili – they too now have uhuru to go on living at all times.

