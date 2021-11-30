How inequalities drive HIV among adolescent girls and young women

To tackle economic inequalities, relationship dependence of women and gender-based violence, women’s education is essential. Credit: Zofeen Ebrahim / IPS

November 30 (IPS) – Despite progress against HIV, there are 37 million people living with HIV in the world. And 680,000 people have died from AIDS-related causes in 2020. Although the prevention of mother-to-child transmission and the provision of preventive treatment are great successes, There is always gaps. More than 1.5 million new HIV infections have been recorded in 2020.

In 2020, adolescent girls and young women aged 15 to 24 represented 25% new infections, when it represents only 10% of the population. Six out of seven new HIV infections among adolescents (aged 15 to 19) were among girls, although boys live in similar contexts. Young women aged 15 to 24 were twice more likely to be living with HIV than men.

In addition to the difference in risk between the sexes, other risk and protective factors may have an influence. Thus, within the population of adolescent girls and young women, differences in their unique risk profiles mean that some may be at greater risk of HIV infection than others.

Understanding risk profiles helps us realize that HIV is more than just a virus. These profiles highlight how HIV risk and uptake of HIV prevention are influenced by biological, socio-behavioral and structural factors. So, as new HIV prevention options may become available, adolescent girls and young women will assess the benefits of their use.

They take into account factors such as partner trust, the social value of relationships, their perceived risk, and the economic and social consequences resulting from their use. All of this occurs against the backdrop of the structural inequalities that support risk – things that individuals cannot always control.

Risk profiles – the unique combination of factors that act to arbitrate HIV risk – should inform responses to the evolving pandemic. More nuanced and locally adapted approaches are needed.

Risk factors

While the world is aiming for the 90-90-90 goals, it helps to see who’s falling behind. Global The data suggests that by 2020, 84% of people living with HIV know their HIV status, 73% of them have access to HIV treatment and 66% of those on treatment are virally suppressed.

Hidden in these successes are those who have yet to be reached by HIV prevention and treatment efforts, who are threatened by inequalities, exclusion and social and economic vulnerability. What is the profile of those who have still not been affected? What factors within these profiles prevent us from reaching them? And how to adapt interventions that respond to local risk contexts? A large number of studies and programs have already provided some of these answers.

Power in relationships: Adolescent girls and young sexually active women are most at risk of HIV infection. Delaying the first sexual intercourse is a key goal of HIV prevention. But sex often begins in adolescence. The HIV transmission cycle points out that adolescent girls and young women who have sex of different ages (ie “papapapa”) are more at risk than those who have sex with their peers.

Age-specific relationships often have social, emotional, economic, and sexual values ​​that can outweigh any potential risks. But they are generally characterized by power dynamics that make discussions about sexual health difficult. In contexts of high poverty among women and dependence on the partner, the power and gender inequalities of these relationships increase the risk of HIV infection and may limit the ability of adolescent girls and young women to negotiate safe sex.

Gender-based violence: Adolescent girls and young women who experience gender-based violence will have risk profiles that make them more vulnerable to HIV infection. In contexts where women’s poverty is high and maintaining relationships is essential for survival, it can be difficult to make decisions about sexual health.

In South Africa, home of the largest HIV pandemic, more than 10,000 people were raped between April and June 2021. Many of these incidents took place at the home of the victim or the home of the rapist. During the same period, over 15,000 cases of domestic violence were reported. These high rates of gender-based violence underscore that access to HIV prevention services is necessary but not sufficient to protect women from HIV infection.

To tackle economic inequalities, relationship dependence of women and gender-based violence, women’s education is essential. Additionally, changing gender norms among young boys and ensuring more equitable gender beliefs as men age will create an environment in which female agency is non-negotiable and respected.

Services and interventions

The use of HIV prevention services is influenced by inequalities in access and by social and gender norms. Access is not the same as adoption. A lack of knowledge about sexual health, inequitable gender norms around sex, and conservative social norms about adolescent sexual well-being contribute to low uptake of sexual and reproductive health services among adolescent girls and young women.

Engaging their sexual partners, challenging social and gender norms, providing comprehensive sexuality education, and creating gender-positive and egalitarian health services for adolescents are key to tackling the HIV pandemic among young people.

Without understanding the social context in which adolescent girls and young women manage and negotiate sex, and without tailoring interventions to break the cycle of transmission, it will be difficult to control the epidemic among adolescent girls and young women.

In sub-Saharan Africa, a more nuanced view of the risks facing adolescent girls and young women will be essential to develop targeted and relevant interventions. These efforts will also help reduce inequalities and build societies that are more resilient to future pandemics.

Hilton humphries, behavior scientist, South Africa Center for AIDS Research (CAPRISA)

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.