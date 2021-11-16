How effective communication can help boost intra-African trade

January 2021 marked a historic event for Africa’s economic development – the launch of free trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 16 (IPS) – The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement promotes socio-economic growth and development in Africa through liberalized trade processes and structures. So far, all 54 African countries have signed the agreement, which translates into immense potential for trade growth among African countries.

In fact, it has been hailed as the “most ambitious free trade project since the establishment of the World Trade Organization itself” by Martyn davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets at Deloitte Africa.

The question is: are African countries exploiting this potential offered by the AfCFTA? According to the African Development Bank (AfDB), intra-African exports represent only 16.6% of total trade.

Lwazi Mboyi, Interim CEO of Southern African Cross-border Road Transport Agency (C-BRTA), affirms the need for strategic partnerships between regional and corridor-based institutions, trade and transport actors (such as the Forum of Cross-Border Road Transport Regulators – a regional forum of regulatory authorities) and related organizations.

This would leverage collaborative efforts to resolve bottlenecks affecting cross-border transport and regional trade.

“It is imperative that we decisively address the operational constraints and non-tariff barriers that negatively affect the performance of the cross-border transport system and in the corridors connecting the COMESA-EAC-SADC Tripartite and beyond, ”Mboyi said.

He added: “In doing this, we must aim to ensure that cross-border road transport operations are based on the one hand on a harmonized regulatory environment and on the other; a predictable operating environment.

Mosh Matsena

The reality is that it is not just policies and procedural loopholes that have resulted in limited volumes of cross-border trade in Africa. We need to take a closer look at why intra-African trade has been slow to gain ground, which has led Africa to rely heavily on foreign imports.

The sad truth is that African countries do not always see their counterparts on the continent in a favorable light. This is due to various reasons such as historical conflicts between countries or regions, as well as poor political and trade relations.

There are also negative perceptions about doing business in Africa, including the lack of basic infrastructure for trade, failure to meet global quality standards, weak governance structures and simply not being a choice. viable for successful business operations.

While some of these views have some merit (especially in terms of past business environments), a lot has changed over the past decade. Many African countries have continuously and systematically improved and improved their systems and processes related to trade and economic development.

Unfortunately, negative perceptions have not always evolved in line with these positive changes and progress, despite data and projections showing enormous potential for these countries and the continent as a whole. This lack of recognition of socio-economic growth indicators negatively impacts intra-African trade.

Stimulate trade

To boost intra-African trade, we need to understand the current limitations and opportunities on the continent. It is necessary to change the discourse on Africa. The narrative must be forward-looking and reflect the direction the continent is taking.

For transformation to truly happen in Africa, we need buy-in and support from all stakeholders, not just government and policy makers.

The private sector must be open to the conversation to do more and more business on the continent and explore local partnerships to an exponentially wider extent.

However, for this to work, stakeholders and policymakers must commit to tangibly improving trade and development in Africa in terms of raising the bar on excellence, service delivery, infrastructure. , ethical business practices, policies and other related factors. .

According to a 2021 white paper published by the World Economic Forum (in collaboration with Deloitte), the current insufficient and inert interconnections between African economies have exacerbated the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the continent’s supply chains.

The report states that “there is little the continent can do to counter global forces prone to de-globalization, but it can itself embrace self-sustaining regionalism through enhanced intra-African trade, let alone promote globalization. ‘Africa as a privileged destination for the investments of multinationals’. .

Communication is the key

In order to successfully boost intra-African economic trade, we need to put a lot of effort into improving trade, development and the trading systems that promote trade across the continent.

Most importantly, we also need to communicate effectively in order to get the point across and really change the narrative. To achieve this, we need more open channels of communication and dialogue regarding the connection between African businesses and organizations.

Platforms such as webinars, panel discussions, cross-border trade shows such as the next Intra-African Trade Show 2021 in Durban, South Africa, in November, and networking events are effective ways to stimulate interaction that leads to collaboration.

In fact, all of us, as actors within African economic ecosystems, must be “ambassadors” when it comes to branding for the continent. Such an approach will benefit businesses, countries and Africa as a whole – and this bigger picture is what will move the continent forward in very intentional and tangible ways.

This communication process has to be a productive cycle – making positive changes, communicating about those changes, then this leads to more positive changes in perception, which come back to more positive changes.

The bottom line is that as Africans we need to take more responsibility for how we see each other and how others see us.

Let us all rise to the challenge, using the AfCFTA as a springboard to stimulate business relations with our African counterparts. Africa’s time is now, so let’s make it happen – together.

Source: Africa Renewal, United Nations.

Mosh Matsena is the Founder and CEO of 1Africa Consulting, a South Africa-based strategic communications and business solutions agency.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram