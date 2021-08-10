How drones can help save countries from the threat of forest fires – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with nations galvanizing most of their resources there, wildfires have also caused destruction in many countries across continents, especially the United States.Forest fires burned an average of 8.8 million acres in the United States from 2017 to 2020, according to data released by National interagency coordination center , the agency that oversees all interagency coordination activities across the United States.The devastation this year has also been enormous. The Dixie Fire in northern California has become the second largest fires in the history of the state. Forest fires in Italy, Greece and Turkey have already burned 568,000 acres this year, according to data from Nasa . And 343 megatons of carbon have been released into the environment due to forest fires, according to a report by The Guardian.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had to apologize on Monday for the failures in tackling the devastating forest fires that have ravaged Greece. (Reuters Photo)

While many options are being explored to deal with this threat, such as a return to indigenous practices, technology from a Los Angeles-based company could offer a helping hand in combating wildfires.

KSI Data Sciences is a company that has developed a technology to broadcast live footage collected by drones and other devices from remote areas.

“We’ve always worked on the assumption that the only value for drones is really for the data they produce,” said Jon Gaster, founder of KSI Data Sciences, in an interaction with Timesofindia.com.

The idea behind the business is to enable efficient and collaborative decision making in times of distress, which can certainly be useful in emergency situations such as forest fires.

The company has therefore developed a technology called Mission Guardian, accessible both on mobiles and computers, which makes it possible to broadcast live images of drones via its application. It takes video from the drone controller and uses cloud storage, then streams it for wider access.

One feature that sets it apart is that there is no limit on the number of users who can watch or stream these videos.

“You may have an incident where I suddenly have to invite people from many different agencies to see what’s going on. Wildfire is a perfect example. And therefore, you can’t get to the point where, because of the low latency, you can only support five users, ”Gaster said.

Gaster, a graduate of the London School of Economics, came up with the idea for KSI while working with a start-up in the early 200s that worked with the US government on drone video footage in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Learning from the challenges faced during this time, Gaster established KSI in 2015 to tap into the market.

The application allows the user to view multiple videos, chat functionality, the ability to archive a set of videos and data for future use.

The company is in talks with the Los Angeles Fire Department for the use of its technology. The New York Fire Department is also testing KSI’s systems. It is also part of First Net – the nationwide network built for U.S. first responders and also plans to start work in Canada and Germany.

While the company’s hardware solution has the potential to help fight fires, the company’s operations aren’t limited to that, with uses ranging from agriculture to site inspections.