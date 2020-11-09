How did Trump get so far?

Nuno21 / Shutterstock / The conversation

Nov. 09 (IPS) – Believing that Biden’s triumph is the end of the drama that has been unfolding since January 2016 is an example of a mirage with fatal consequences. To claim that those more than 70 million voters who followed Trump to the end will disappear from the map on January 20 with the inauguration of Biden and Harris reveals a blindness to how much America has changed in recent generations.

But what is even more worrying is not the survival of the ideology of those who raised Trump. The riddle is how did this long third of the electorate occupy vital territory?

Many observers of the evolution of the American political soul have raised alarming voices in recent months. They wonder about the dangerous conversion of the American political system into an unusual imitation of the fabric existing in other countries that have fallen into the net of authoritarianism.

Worse still, they had been swallowed up by the extreme ideologies that emerged in Europe in the 1930s. These led countries with a long cultural tradition to transform into totalitarian dictatorships. These voices advanced the comparison of what was going on by applying Trump’s whims, transformed into policies that resembled the practical programs of the Hitler regime since 1933.

In American society at the turn of the new century, the existence of large sectors that felt cornered, disappointed and isolated began to be detected. It was not the traditional enclaves of racial minorities or the remnants of European immigrants that had not fully integrated into the social and economic fabric.

They were, so to speak, “pure-blooded Americans.” They saw that the American dream began to turn into a hurtful nightmare, from which they could not wake up as they faithfully complied with the report card that the system gave to their parents or grandparents.

Wages did not keep pace with the rising cost of living. Mortgage loans consumed a large part of the income. If they were inhabitants of rural areas, they felt trapped by invisible borders. If they grew up with a basic education, access to university was limited by their income or the stratospheric cost of private institutions. An explanation had to be found for this apparent scam.

It was not America, after all, that had been promised to them. It was urgent to find the culprits of this fraud. In addition, it was necessary to detect the existence of new rulers who were not this hateful and corrupt establishment in Washington.

Suddenly, they were orphans from another direction, whose space was occupied by a “foreigner”, Donald Trump. It arrived intact, without the flaw of traditional politics. He guaranteed the decontamination of the Washington Marsh.

In a reasonably educated nation, it would be truly an achievement to have followed the tunes of a flute player, who had revealed the causes of their misfortune. While Hitler captivated a cultured people like the troubled Germans of the interwar period, Trump fascinated Americans with his simplistic solutions.

In 1930s Germany, urban decay was attributed to the alleged capture of certain businesses by Jews. The solution began with the dismantling of shop windows, the prohibition of certain professions and finally imprisonment. The educated and disciplined German people swallowed the lie without question.

The regime accurately sold the supposed need to expand the territory by the appeal of Lebensraum. The simple solution was the Anschluss of Austria, then the bite into the ethnically German territories in Czechoslovakia. The people applauded, but did not seem satisfied: Poland had to be invaded and respond to the Anglo-French protest with the powerful Blitzkrieg. The German people applauded as Hitler paraded triumphantly around the Arc de Triomphe.

As Trump ascended to the throne, many Americans drawn to urban areas discovered that the well-to-do neighborhoods of the suburbs had come to be tainted with the invasion of racial minorities, until then barely detected. They felt uncomfortable sharing the space with black people and, what was more hurtful, with Hispanics, who also spoke an incomprehensible language. And most of them were accused of being drug dealers.

The White House remedy was to close the border to invaders with a wall. Trump also promised that Mexicans themselves would pay for it. He went on to divide the families of those who had already entered, which made it difficult for them to attend university and delayed their citizenship as much as possible.

The “Americans of old” were fascinated. And the Republican Party was satisfied with the renewal of its functions in the Senate. The arbitrary measures bordered on unconstitutionality. But the goal of “making America great again” has become the central slogan.

In the Germany of Hitler’s rise, everything was subordinated to the very end of the reestablishment or invention of the glories of the past, to the chords of an opera by Wagner. The absence of questioning of the sovereignty of the Führer guaranteed the accomplishment of the scenario.

Believing oneself to be the best nation in Europe justified the folly of the invasion of the Soviet Union, without realizing that such an operation had brought about the downfall of Napoleon. The National Socialist Party guaranteed order and the SS inherited the role of the Brown Shirts to tame the Wehrmacht, which swallowed up the professional soldiers, who had not well digested the defeat of 1918.

The disaster that began in Stalingrad and culminated with Russian troops raising the flag atop the Reichstag, was riveted by the Allied bombardments that left Dresden and Hamburg in ruins, populated by millions of wandering soldiers, while the stoves smoked still in death. camps and a million German women of all ages were raped. The sentence was so strong that it was only in this way that the Germans learned their lesson and became a model of cooperation in Europe and the world.

But it’s unclear how the application of the same strategy might have ended had Trump’s mismanagement plan followed the same path. Today only the seventy million who voted to “make America great again” have remained silent. But the SS of the Republican Senate and the recent infiltrators of the Supreme Court also remain unharmed. It is a gigantic denazification task for Biden, without a Nuremberg trial.