How did the Taliban take control of Afghanistan so quickly? – India time
KABUL: The TalibanThe astonishing and rapid takeover of Afghanistan was the result not only of their strength on the battlefield, but also of a sustained push to force surrenders and strike deals.
The insurgents mixed threats and decoys with propaganda and psychological warfare as they took city after city – some with barely a shot – to ultimately capture the capital Kabul.
How did it happen?
As foreign troops began their final withdrawal in May, Washington and Kabul were convinced that the Afghan army would wage a bitter struggle against the Taliban.
With more than 300,000 personnel and equipment billions of dollars more advanced than the Taliban arsenal, the Afghan forces were formidable – on paper.
In reality, they have been plagued by corruption, poor leadership, lack of training, and plummeting morale for years. Desertions were common, and U.S. government inspectors had long warned that the force was not sustainable.
Afghan forces have put up strong resistance this summer in some areas such as Lashkar Gah in the south, but they now faced the Taliban without regular US airstrikes and military support.
Faced with a smaller but highly motivated and cohesive enemy, many soldiers and even entire units simply deserted or surrendered, leaving the insurgents to capture city after city.
The seeds of collapse were sown last year when Washington signed a deal with the insurgents to withdraw its troops completely.
For the Taliban, it was the start of their victory after nearly two decades of war. For many demoralized Afghans, it was betrayal and abandonment.
They continued to attack government forces, but began to combine them with targeted assassinations of journalists and rights activists, creating a climate of fear.
They also pushed a narrative of the inevitable victory of the Taliban in their propaganda and psychological operations.
Soldiers and local officials were reportedly bombarded with text messages in some areas, urging them to surrender or cooperate with the Taliban to avoid a worse fate.
Many were offered safe passage if they did not fight, while others were contacted through tribal and village elders.
With Afghan forces unable to repel the Taliban’s advances, many famous – and notorious – Afghan warlords rallied their militias and promised the Taliban a black eye if they attacked their towns.
But with confidence in the Afghan government’s ability to survive, let alone the insurgents, the writing was on the wall for the warlords as well.
Their cities fell without a fight. Warlord Ismail Khan in the western city of Herat was captured by the Taliban during its fall.
Abdul Rashid Dostum and Atta Mohammad Noor in the north fled to Uzbekistan, as their militiamen abandoned humvees, weapons and even their uniforms on the road to Mazar-i-Sharif.
The Taliban had started to put in place surrender accords and accords long before the launch of their blitz in May.
From individual soldiers and low-level government officials to seemingly provincial governors and ministers, the insurgents have insisted on getting deals – with the Taliban nearly victorious, why fight?
The strategy has proven to be extremely effective.
Footage from their final march to Kabul did not show bodies in streets and bloody battlefields, but Taliban and government officials sitting comfortably on sofas as they formalized the transfer of towns and provinces.
According to an American estimate released less than a month before the fall of Kabul, the Afghan government could collapse in 90 days.
But once the Taliban captured their first provincial capital, it took less than two weeks.
