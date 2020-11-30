How did rural India learn during the lockdown?

Only 35.6 percent of all enrolled children received some kind of learning material or activity from their teachers. | Photo courtesy: PxHere

November 30 (IPS) – School closures due to the nationwide lockdown in March 2020 have meant children have been disengaged from formal education for an extended period. The resulting talks on online education exposed India’s digital divide, only 24% of households have internet access.

Children studying in public schools have been particularly affected, with a recent study indicating that more than 80 percent of students in public schools (in Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh) had not received any educational materials during the lockdown.

With this backdrop, Pratham Education Foundation conducted investigations for his State of Education Annual Report (ASER) 2020. The first round of the report (called wave 1) has been released, and through it Pratham is attempting to complete the national data gaps on the status of rural education during confinement. It explores the provisions of distance education (teaching materials), the degree of accessibility of these provisions in rural India, as well as the frequency of their use.

To write the report, Pratham conducted a survey at the end of September 2020. Based on a random sample of participants drawn from the ASER 2018 database, the survey saw the participation of 52,227 households and 8,963 teachers from 16,974 villages in 26 states and four union territories.

Data was collected for each child aged 5 to 16 in each household, and in schools, it was collected for the class for which teachers could provide the most information. Here are some highlights from the report.

School enrollment of children

The report notes that there has been a marked change in the number of children enrolled in public and private schools in 2020:

Roughly speaking, there are three to four percent more children enrolled in public schools than in private ones, compared to 2018. This is true for all grade levels, both boys and girls.

For children aged six to ten, there was a sharp increase in those out of school (from 1.8% to 5.3%). This can be explained by the closure of schools, which implies that admissions for the first year are suspended.

Household resources

A family’s resources can influence the support they provide for their children’s learning in a number of ways. The report attempted to capture these different support mechanisms:

Parents’ education levels: Only 31.3% and 16.6% of mothers and fathers surveyed, respectively, were not in school. In contrast, 53.1 percent of mothers and 70.8 percent of fathers had completed more than five years of school.

Only 31.3% and 16.6% of mothers and fathers surveyed, respectively, were not in school. In contrast, 53.1 percent of mothers and 70.8 percent of fathers had completed more than five years of school. Access to smartphones: For 22.5% of children whose parents had a low standard of living. education levels, there was a 45.1% chance that their household had a smartphone, with an 84% chance that the child would be enrolled in a public school. So what for 27.6 percent of children whose parents had highs? education levels, there was a 61% chance of having a smartphone at home, with a 69.5% chance that the child would be enrolled in a public school.

For 22.5% of children whose parents had a low standard of living. education levels, there was a 45.1% chance that their household had a smartphone, with an 84% chance that the child would be enrolled in a public school. So what for 27.6 percent of children whose parents had highs? education levels, there was a 61% chance of having a smartphone at home, with a 69.5% chance that the child would be enrolled in a public school. Manuals: Having appropriate textbooks at home is crucial for a child’s learning. The report states that schools have done quite well in this regard, with 84.1 percent of children in public schools and 72.2 percent of children in private schools having appropriate textbooks for their class.

Having appropriate textbooks at home is crucial for a child’s learning. The report states that schools have done quite well in this regard, with 84.1 percent of children in public schools and 72.2 percent of children in private schools having appropriate textbooks for their class. Learning aid: By taking all the children from different classes together, almost three-quarters of all the schoolchildren received academic help from their family members. This was more pronounced for younger children, with 81.5% of children in Grades 1 and 2 receiving help from family members, compared to 68.3% of children in Grades 9 and older. Parents with a higher level of education are expected to be better equipped to support their children. In cases where parents had completed grade 9 or above, about 45% of children were receiving help from their mothers.

Access and availability of learning materials and activities

Only 35.6 percent of all enrolled children received some type of learning material or activity from their teachers:

The proportion of children in upper grades (9th and above) receiving learning materials was 37.3%, while that of children in lower grades (1st and 2 years) was 30.8%. The figures were consistently higher for children in private schools than for public schools at all levels.

Of those who received teaching materials, 67.3% of public school students and 87.2% of private school students received them on WhatsApp. Public schools tended to use phone calls and personal visits more often than private schools.

Among enrolled children who did not receive learning materials, 68.1% of parents cited schools not sending materials, while 24.3% of households reported not owning a smartphone as the reason. . This number was almost five percent higher for public schools than for private schools.

Children’s engagement in distance learning

Of the 35.6% of households that received educational materials during the survey week, most reported that the children engaged in some educational activity during that week:

For children in all schools, 59.7% reported using textbooks.

Students in upper grades were more likely to participate in online classes or video recordings than their younger counterparts. For students in grades 9 and up, 27.5% accessed videos or recorded lessons and 16.3% accessed live online lessons. The same figures for first and second grade students were 16.6% and 7.3%.

Recorded video lessons and online courses were more accessible to students in private schools, with 28.7% reporting using video recordings and 17.7% using live online lessons. The same figures were for public school students were 18.3 percent and 8.1 percent, respectively.

School involvement

The survey also looked at how schools understand their ability to maintain contact and conduct distance learning with their students.

Of the total of 8,963 teachers surveyed, more than half were primary schools, while most of the rest were upper primary schools. Half of them answered for grades 2, 4 or 5; and more than a quarter for the 6th, 7th or 8th years:

Teachers reported having phone numbers for at least half of their students. However, the necessary training provided to them was insufficient, with only half reporting having received training.

Two-thirds of all respondents said they had shared learning material in the previous week, while 21% had shared material at least once during the lockdown. 86.8 percent had shared textbooks with all children in the selected class.

Seven in ten schools reported receiving help from various community actors to reach and support children.

Existing inequalities in education only exacerbated further during the lockdown. The report makes it clear that large numbers of children are at risk of being excluded from formal education and that marginalized populations, as always, are at greater risk.

